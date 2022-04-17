Cork 1-17 Limerick 2-25: Ruthless Treaty power past Rebels in Munster Championship

Kyle Hayes after his stunning solo goal

All-Ireland champions Limerick laid down a huge marker, with a dominant 2-25 to 1-17 win over Cork in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

John Kiely's charges dominated the Rebels in a repeat of last year's All-Ireland final. While the final margin might not have been as emphatic as last August, it was every bit as dominant a display.

Goals from Kyle Hayes and Aaron Gillane helped the visitors into a four-point half-time lead. And although Cork levelled it after 38 minutes, Limerick then took control and proved too powerful.

The Treaty's poor National League form - which was widely highlighted - can now well and truly be discounted. Just like they did in 2021, they have timed their run to peak in the championship. And on Sunday's evidence, it will take a serious team to stop them this year once again.

Shane Kingston of Cork celebrates his early goal with Patrick Horgan

Cork made a dream start, launching an attack straight from throw-in. Conor Cahalane ran at the defence and dragged Sean Finn out of position before feeding Shane Kingston, and the Douglas man buried the ball into the net after just 15 seconds.

Buoyed by that momentum, the Rebels built a 1-2 to 0-0 lead.

The All-Ireland champions had a response, however, notching four points without reply.

The Treaty then hit back with a green flag of their own. In remarkably similar fashion to his goal in the Munster final last summer, Hayes stormed in from the left wing and batted it past Patrick Collins in the City End goal.

The sides then traded points, with Patrick Horgan accurate from placed balls as it appeared they would take a slender lead into half-time.

However, there was to be another twist in the 35th minute. Cork were caught over-playing the sliotar in defence, and Hayes forced a turn-over. He then picked out Gillane, who was loitering behind the Cork rearguard, and the Patrickswell sharpshooter buried it past Collins.

Another Cian Lynch point helped Limerick into a 2-9 to 1-8 lead at half-time.

Aaron Gillane's goal changed the complex of the match at half-time

The Rebels made a lively start to the second-half, wiping out the lead with four points in a row. It could have been even better for the home side, but Nickie Quaid produced a stunning save to deny Shane Barrett.

But from there, Limerick found another gear, with which their hosts could not live.

The Treaty were swarming the Cork backs, forcing turnovers and punishing errors. The home side struggled to work their way up the field, and their running game malfunctioned spectacularly.

Limerick took full advantage, with five points without reply.

In truth, the game looked over as a contest with 10 minutes left to play.

Declan Hannon, Gearoid Hegarty and Lynch added further points.

The Treaty eased home to an 11-point victory, with Cathal O'Neill, David Reidy and Pat Ryan providing a bounce off the bench.

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O'Leary, Damien Cahalane, Seán O'Donoghue; Tim O'Mahony (0-1), Mark Coleman, Ciaran Joyce; Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-1), Ger Millerick; Robbie O'Flynn (0-2), Shane Barrett (0-2), Conor Cahalane; Shane Kingston (1-0), Patrick Horgan (0-9, 0-8f), Conor Lehane (0-2).

Subs: Seamus Harnedy for Conor Cahalane (ht), Robert Downey for Sean O'Donoghue (42), Sean O'Donoghue for Damien Cahalane (53), Alan Connolly for Shane Barrett (55), Jack O'Connor for Shane Kingston (55), Luke Meade for Conor Lehane (61).

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey (0-1), Mike Casey; Diarmaid Byrnes (0-6, 0-3f), Declan Hannon (0-1), Barry Nash (0-2); Darragh O'Donovan, William O'Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty (0-3), Cian Lynch (0-2), Tom Morrissey (0-1); Kyle Hayes (1-1), Aaron Gillane (1-4, 0-2f), Graeme Mulcahy.

Subs: Cathal O'Neill (0-2) for Tom Morrissey (57), David Reidy (0-1) for Darragh O'Donovan (61), Oisin O'Reilly for Kyle Hayes (63), Conor Boyland for Gearoid Hegarty (69), Pat Ryan (0-1) for Graeme Mulcahy (69).