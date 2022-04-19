Limerick and Waterford set for a box office showdown | Kyle Hayes is unmarkable: Jamesie O'Connor column

Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick in action against Calum Lyons of Waterford during last year's All-Ireland semi-final

I wasn't reading much into Limerick's poor National League campaign.

The Treaty had a slow start in 2021 too, but Paul Kinnerk and Co timed the run to perfectly prepare them for the championship.

Limerick had no interest in reaching the knockout stages of the National League. They used the campaign to take a look at some younger players.

I always felt they would be ready for the championship. The two questions I did have about the All-Ireland champions was if they still had the hunger, and how they could cope with injuries.

We got a resounding answer to that first question. Their display in Páirc Uí Chaoimh showed their appetite had not been sated. Their work-rate, intensity, the way they tackled, that left no doubts in my mind that they're up for it. They want three in a row badly.

Limerick swarmed Cork all over the field last Sunday

The other answer will only become clear as the season unfolds - could injuries derail them? As strong as their panel is, you still can't replace Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes or Sean Finn.

Can anyone subdue Kyle Hayes?

Kyle Hayes was in the forwards against Cork. For a player who won All-Star awards in 2020 and 2021 at wing-back, he was right at home.

A hurler with that flexibility is a great luxury to have.

Hayes has that flexibility that you can play him anywhere. Given his size and athleticism, his willingness to take you on, it's something different for teams to counteract. He wasn't out of place on Sunday, even when playing as a corner-forward.

For someone so dominant in the air to also have lightning speed, the Kildimo-Pallaskenry man is a freak of nature.

We saw more natural forwards - Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon and Shane Barrett - spurn goal chances this past weekend. But when Hayes had an opportunity, he took it in style.

He creates a major headache for Liam Cahill, Brian Lohan and Colm Bonnar over the coming weeks. Who can they put on this guy? Who has the physical tools to deal with him?

Hayes is a mismatch for lots of corner-backs in Munster.

Hayes celebrates his goal against Cork

Waterford had a perfect preparation for Sunday

Waterford had a battle on their hands on Sunday afternoon.

I never felt they were going to walk over Tipperary. Given the All-Ireland medals in that Premier dressing room, they weren't going to lie down.

It was a shot to nothing for Tipp. Nobody was giving them a hope going down to Walsh Park. I expected Tipp to have a right cut, and they did.

For Liam Cahill, it was a dangerous game. He was trying to tell the players that there was a serious challenge coming. But as a player, you're coming in off the highs of the league final. You're starting to believe and read about what's being said.

But when the questions were asked, they had the answers. What Cahill had on the bench was crucial in turning the tide.

It was the perfect preparation for next weekend. It's nice to have in your locker; you know you can deliver when pushed to the pin of your collar.

But on top of that, there was loads of stuff to work on and improve on. If they waste the same opportunities against Limerick, they will pay the price.

Can Liam Cahill out-wit John Kiely?

Box office showdown in Limerick

Limerick have had Waterford's number in recent years. The Déise have asked more questions than anyone else of this Treaty team. But Limerick have had the answers.

They will respect Waterford, and know they're improving. But I don't see them taking a backwards step, in front of what will be a full house in the Gaelic Grounds.

It is a fantastic match-up. They are the two best teams in the country at this point in time, and look like the two teams that will be contesting the All-Ireland final in July. But there's a lot of hurling to be played.

Waterford certainly are better equipped physically to match up with Limerick. But can they close the gap? And have they solved the puzzle that this Limerick team pose?

Limerick are set to play another game in front of a bumper crowd

We all know what Limerick are going to do and the way they're going to play. But so far, teams have been powerless to stop it. The level at which they're executing is just phenomenal.

Even when Nickie Quaid went short with his puck-outs, the ability of the full-back line just to ping those 30-yard passes to hand, the ball is sticking and a teammate is coming off the shoulder. They're making something that's not easy look absolutely routine and automatic.

Can Waterford match it?

We know they will for a period. But will they be able to sustain it? They couldn't last year. They threw the kitchen sink at Limerick in the first half, and the Treaty just weathered the storm, shrugged it off and coasted home.

Cahill and Mikey Bevans need to get their match-ups right.

Over the past two years, Jamie Barron and Calum Lyons looked like nailed-on All-Stars, until they met Limerick. Can those guys have a bigger impact? They haven't been allowed to play.

With the power Limerick have in the middle third, you can't play through them. You have to play over them or around them. I don't know if you can beat Limerick playing Limerick's game. They're too strong, too powerful, and too well drilled. Waterford are going to have to find something different.

