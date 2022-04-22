Jamesie O'Connor: Wexford need a big improvement | How high is Dublin's ceiling?

Dublin travel to Wexford for a huge Leinster SHC tie

Wexford were way off the standard in the first half against Galway last week.

I really couldn't understand the tactics.

Conor McDonald was inside, being marked by Daithí Burke. Joseph Cooney was sitting in front as a sweeper. And you had the entire Galway half-back line in on top of him when the ball came in, without any sign of a Wexford player in support.

In fairness to McDonald, I thought he really toiled and worked exceptionally hard. He got the goal and was fouled for a penalty. He held the ball up well. He was a big part in keeping the Yellowbellies in the game.

But Galway should have been out of sight at half-time. Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon both spurned goal chances, and the Tribesmen hit wide after wide.

Wexford were still in the game at half-time, but they shouldn't have been.

Having said that, you have to give credit to Darragh Egan's side for the courage, character and bottle they showed to get back into the contest and earn a draw.

Lee Chin made a telling impact off the bench. He nailed what was a high-pressure free to level it. They will need him for longer on Saturday.

But if they play as poorly as they did, for as long as they did last week, I don't think they are going to beat Dublin.

Both sides are in need of a win

What can we expect from Dublin?

Dublin have struggled with Laois in the past, and they just about edged the O'Moore County last week.

Looking at the Dublin team sheet, it's not going to put the fear of God into Wexford.

If Dublin had laid down a marker and beaten Laois comfortably, they would be heading to Wexford Park with a lot more confidence.

They started 2022 impressively, dishing out a bit of a trimming to the Slaney-siders in the Walsh Cup final.

In the early stages of the league, the Dubs were flying.

But the home defeat to Kilkenny was a major setback. It was probably a reality check, in terms of where they really are.

Dublin were forced to dig deep against Laois

I think it will be competitive on Saturday, and I don't think there will much in it.

If Wexford play as poorly, there's no doubt about it, Dublin have a chance. They will go to Wexford Park with the belief that they will win. But I still do not know if Mattie Kenny has the players up front, the matchwinners that Wexford do - Lee Chin, Conor McDonald and Rory O'Connor.

Ultimately, I think Wexford have a higher ceiling than Dublin.

The Model County will have a pep in their step. When matches are drawn, there is often one team that feels a lot better about themselves than the other. There is no doubt that Wexford were the winners from their draw with Galway.

Wexford's season was always going to be defined by their first two matches in the Leinster round-robin. If they get three out of four points, you would imagine they will beat Westmeath and Laois, and that will likely be enough to get to the last three, and maybe the Leinster final.

