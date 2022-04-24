Limerick manager John Kiely labels Waterford victory a 'proper game' | Concern over Cian Lynch hamstring injury

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Kiely was thrilled with his side's victory John Kiely was thrilled with his side's victory

"A proper game," was John Kiely's immediate assessment, as he cut a relieved figure at full-time following Limerick's thrilling victory over Waterford.

After cantering to victory against Cork in their opening assignment, the Treaty needed to find further gears on Saturday night, as they were matched all the way by National League champions Waterford.

"Both sides offered a lot of dilemmas and a lot of challenges to each other. And I just think on the balance of it, we just came out on top," Kiely added.

"Even the injuries, Cian [Lynch] getting injured, you have to reset and go again. Cathal [O'Neill] came off the bench and did a great job for us. We got a significant impact off our bench now for the two games thus far which has been very, very pleasing.

Cian Lynch leaves the field of play

"We were six or seven points up and they got two goals quickly which can rock a team. But this team is very experienced now and when teams have their purple patch and make it count like that, I'd back our guys to keep a cool head and to be able to cope with that. That's exactly what they did. They didn't panic, they kept doing the right thing with the ball, they kept trying to play it through the lines and get it to the next man on.

"They fought really valiantly. To win dirty ball in the last four or five minutes. We created the last four scoring chances. I know we didn't convert them but we created them. We should have seen it out by three or four but we'll take what we got."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of a cracking tie between Limerick and Waterford Highlights of a cracking tie between Limerick and Waterford

For the second year in succession, Limerick had a poor National League campaign. But they have managed to click when it matters most.

"We've worked really really hard all through spring. We found it difficult during the league," Kiely explained.

"The group is very united, there's a great bond there. We trusted ourselves that we would get it right, and we would get the mix right. Even with some of the lads getting injuries and not being available, the next man has always stepped in and done a great job for us. There's a proper bunch of lads there that will give everything for the jersey."

Injury concerns

The one major dampener on the evening was the injury to reigning Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, who was forced ashore in the 10th minute.

"It's a hamstring most likely. We'll have to wait and see," said Kiely.

Lynch's injury is a major worry

Meanwhile, he said it is too early to tell if Seamus Flanagan or Kyle Hayes could return in time for the Tipperary game.

"We'll have to wait and see who's able to get back on the training field for at least two sessions before the Tipp game," he said.

"At the very least they have to be back on the pitch by next Saturday night. So we'll give them another week.

"We're not going to take any chances with fellas at this stage of the season. It's a short season as it is, so you could take a chance and he could miss a very substantial and important part of the season. So for us, it's about ensuring that whoever togs out on the day is fit and healthy."

Gillane: We stuck to our game plan

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron Gillane was named man of the match Aaron Gillane was named man of the match

Aaron Gillane said that although Waterford laid down an almighty challenge, particularly near the end when they cut a seven-point margin down to one with a pair of quickfire goals, Limerick stuck to their process.

"Great match. Thank God it's over! I couldn't even catch my breath there at the end," he told Sky Sports at full-time.

"It was end-to-end. We expected nothing less from Waterford only a big challenge, and they definitely gave it to us. A good test for us and them, and thankfully we came out on top.

"Coming in here, we knew Waterford were going to try and restrict us. But it was just us having faith in our own game plan and sticking to it. And eventually we prevailed.

"[The goals were] a bit of a shock for us. We were up seven points at the time and then they banged in the two goals. As always, we just backed ourselves. We didn't change our game plan, we worked the ball out from the back and stuck to what we're used to, and it paid out in the end."

He says the Treaty spent the whole year looking to hit the ground running in the championship:

"We were training like dogs during the league, but that's no excuse for our performance. We were just getting ourselves right for championship and that's the main thing at the end of the day."