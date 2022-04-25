Munster and Leinster Hurling Championship: Limerick and Dublin take steps towards qualification

Limerick sit on top of the Munster table

Limerick look on course to progress through Munster, while Dublin have landed the first significant blow in the Leinster Championship.

Munster SHC

In the previous two editions of the Munster round-robin, four and five points were needed for a top-three finish in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

And it looks like that mark will likely be needed once more.

Munster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 2 2 0 0 14 4 Clare 1 1 0 0 9 2 Waterford 2 1 0 1 1 2 Cork 1 0 0 1 -11 0 Tipperary 2 0 0 2 -13 0

Limerick's home victory over Waterford sees them sit top of the pile.

Even just one point from the remaining two games would likely see the Treaty progress. Another win and they should be through to another provincial final.

Liam Cahill's Waterford side are still widely fancied to progress, despite Saturday's defeat. However, the home tie with Cork in Walsh Park is now crucial. Lose, and they could be travelling to Ennis on the final day knowing it's win-or-bust.

Clare have made a flying start with the away win over Tipperary. Suddenly, the round-robin is opening up for Brian Lohan's charges. They return to Thurles on Sunday to face Cork, having won their last three championship games at Semple Stadium.

From there, they have home games against the Treaty and the Déise.

Clare's win over Tipp was a significant result

Cork's opening home defeat leaves Kieran Kingston's side with an arduous task. They will need at least one win on the board by the time their final round trip to Tipp rolls around.

Having no home games across the remaining three fixture is a major handicap for the Lee-siders.

The Premier County meanwhile have a mountain to climb. Two wins will likely be needed from here, and Colm Bonnar's charges will need a major improvement if they are to trouble the All-Ireland champions in the Gaelic Grounds.

Munster SHC: Remaining fixtures Sunday, May 1 Cork vs Clare Sunday, May 8 Limerick vs Tipperary Sunday, May 15 Clare vs Limerick Waterford vs Cork Sunday, May 33 Tipperary vs Cork Clare vs Waterford

Leinster SHC

The 'big four' of Kilkenny, Galway, Dublin and Wexford are all expected to account for Laois and Westmeath in the coming weeks.

To that end, the matches between those sides will decide the final placings.

Leinster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Kilkenny 2 2 0 0 39 4 Dublin 2 2 0 0 3 4 Galway 2 1 1 0 26 3 Wexford 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Laois 2 0 0 2 -25 0 Westmeath 2 0 0 2 -38 0

Thus far, the Tribesmen's stalemate in Wexford Park didn't have a seismic effect on the table. But Dublin's win in the southeast was a major boost to Mattie Kenny's side, and the Model County are left with an uphill task.

The Yellowbellies know that they will likely need to win in Nowlan Park in the final round to have a chance of progressing.

Henry Shefflin guides his side into battle against his native Kilkenny on Sunday, with the winner likely to progress to the Leinster final.

Dublin, meanwhile, are well placed with two wins from two. The capital side will be expected to continue their winning start in Mullingar on Sunday. In that case, one point from their games against Kilkenny (home) and Galway (away) would see them over the line. If the Cats defeat Wexford in the final round on Nore-side, the Dubs would still progress even if they were to lose their final two games.

Leinster SHC: Remaining fixtures Sunday, May 1 Galway vs Kilkenny Laois vs Wexford Westmeath vs Dublin Saturday, May 14 Laois vs Galway Westmeath vs Wexford Dublin vs Kilkenny* Saturday, May 21 Kilkenny vs Wexford** Galway vs Dublin** Laois vs Westmeath *Live on Sky Sports Arena **Selected fixture live on Sky Sports Arena

