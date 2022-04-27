Jamesie O'Connor: Clare click with impressive victory over Tipperary | Positives for both Limerick and Waterford

Shane O'Donnell impressed upon his return

Clare's win over Tipperary was crucial.

In most people's minds coming into the championship, Tipperary and Clare were ranked number four and five in Munster.

To that end, Sunday was massively important for both counties.

Not only was the result impressive, but the manner in which it was achieved. The performances of Peter Duggan and Shane O'Donnell will have been hugely pleasing to Brian Lohan.

But as well as the Banner played, Tipp were poor. Clare exposed the Premier's short-comings.

Lohan can be under no illusions. Clare need at least one more win in the round-robin. Maybe two.

Munster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 2 2 0 0 14 4 Clare 1 1 0 0 9 2 Waterford 2 1 0 1 1 2 Cork 1 0 0 1 -11 0 Tipperary 2 0 0 2 -13 0

And their three remaining games are against the last three teams who have reached All-Ireland finals.

But next Sunday's tie with Cork is in a neutral venue, before Limerick and Waterford head to Ennis.

The Treaty lost on their last championship trip to Cusack Park, and might already be qualified for the Munster final by the time that clash comes around.

The Déise will need a result, however, regardless of what transpires in the interim.

Qualification would have been beyond Clare, had they lost to Tipp. But they now have control of their own destiny.

The showdown with Cork feels like a game that could decide third place.

Should they beat the Rebels, the chances of progressing and maybe even getting to a Munster final increase exponentially.

It's a good place to be.

Limerick remain imperious, but Waterford are improving

I had two questions about Limerick at the start of the campaign. The first was about their hunger, and they answered that in their opening win over Cork.

The second was whether they could cope with injuries. But without Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey, they were still awesome. And didn't break stride.

I thought Lynch was indispensable. But his absence didn't impact the side. They just kept doing what they do best.

The reserves stepped up. That is the sign of a top team. And they scored 0-30 against what many deem to be the second-best team in the country.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Limerick edged Waterford in a thrilling contest Limerick edged Waterford in a thrilling contest

It was 0-20 apiece with 20 minutes left to play in the Gaelic Grounds, and Waterford were right beside Limerick.

But from there, the Treaty surged seven points clear. It looked like that was the match.

Credit to Waterford. They stayed in the fight with two goals.

But everyone saw on Saturday night just how formidable an opponent Limerick are.

There are positives for the Déise.

In the past, Limerick have negated some of their best players. But Calum Lyons and Dessie Hutchinson in particular did damage.

Lyons thrived in a more advanced role and got three first-half points.

Hutchinson cut loose with five from play, and he will take huge confidence from that.

Conor Prunty was also subduing the influence of Gearoid Hegarty, until Iarlaith Daly's injury meant he was needed elsewhere.

Liam Cahill came away with learnings. And these teams will likely meet again before the summer is over.

Kilkenny have the edge over Galway

The Tribesmen put up a big score against Westmeath on Saturday. After they were eliminated from the 2019 championship on scoring difference, they want to make sure that didn't happen again.

But the main thing for Henry Shefflin's side was to get back out onto the field, after the disappointing finish to their game in Wexford Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Galway let a six-point lead slip late on in their contest with Wexford Galway let a six-point lead slip late on in their contest with Wexford

Kilkenny look like they have found the right balance in recent weeks. They flicked a switch in their trip to Parnell Park during the National League, and have kicked on since then.

Padraig Walsh has settled at centre-forward, and Walter Walsh looks rejuvenated on the wing. TJ Reid is back up and running.

Mikey Butler, David Blanchfield and Michael Carey have made starting jerseys their own, and have solved problem positions for Brian Cody.

The Cats took care of business against Westmeath and Laois, but this is their first big test.

Cody and Shefflin will be up against one another on the sideline

It's a huge game. Given the personalities on the side-line, this was always going to be a box office tie.

But it's not about the managers. It will be decided by the players on the pitch.

Without Conor Whelan, Galway may struggle against Kilkenny.

The men in black and amber have won this fixture in recent years, even when they shouldn't have, like the 2020 Leinster final.

We know for sure that Kilkenny will bring a performance. I don't think you can say that about Galway right now.

I fancy the Nore-siders to edge it.

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues next Saturday, with Monaghan vs Down in the Ulster SFC and Wexford vs Dublin in the Leinster SFC.