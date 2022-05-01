Galway 1-24 Kilkenny 3-17: Henry Shefflin's Tribesmen edge the Cats after late drama

Johnny Coen celebrates after scoring Galway's first-half goal

Henry Shefflin got one over his old manager Brian Cody, as Galway edged Kilkenny 1-24 to 3-17 in a frantic finish in Salthill.

It was a game of two halves, as the Tribesmen scored just seven points after the break, but they held off a late fightback from the Cats to prevail and take the two points on offer in the Leinster Championship round robin.

The visitors thought they had snatched a late draw with John Donnelly's goal, but the men in maroon sealed the win through a Conor Cooney free at the death.

Henry Shefflin (right) guided Galway past his native county

Playing with a strong wind, the home side made a flying start, bursting into a three-point lead.

However, Eoin Cody was leading the line impressively for the Cats.

The Ballyhale front man found the net as the visitors scored 1-2 without reply. He shrugged off Daithí Burke before driving a one-handed shot past Éanna Murphy.

The two-time Young Hurler of the Year then turned provider, picking out Billy Ryan with a superb cross-field ball, and Ryan found the net in the 17th minute to make it 2-5 to 0-9.

However, from there the Tribesmen found another gear. Joseph Cooney and Tom Monaghan picked off three points apiece from midfield, while Fintan Burke sent over two side-line cuts.

The Galway forwards were laying the foundations by forcing turnovers, and that was the source of Johnny Coen's goal in the 24th minute.

They kicked on to build a 1-17 to 2-8 lead at the half-way mark.

Tommy Walsh of Kilkenny (right) in action against Galway's Joseph Cooney

Conor Cooney opened the second half with a pointed free, but from there the scores dried up for the home side.

Kilkenny notched seven without reply, as the Tribesmen went 21 minutes without a score.

However, Brian Concannon, Joseph Cooney and David Burke kept the scoreboard ticking over for Shefflin's side, and they looked on course to win as they led by three points going into injury time.

There was a late twist, though, as substitute Donnelly found the net in the 74th minute to level it.

Galway were then allowed to take the puck-out and were awarded a free, which Conor Cooney converted to seal the victory.

Referee Colm Lyons leaves the pitch followed by Kilkenny manager Brian Cody after full-time

Galway: Eanna Murphy; Jack Grealish, Daithí Burke, Darren Morrissey; Padraic Mannion (0-1), Gearoid McInerney, Fintan Burke (0-2, 0-2sl); Joseph Cooney (0-4), Tom Monaghan (0-3); David Burke (0-1), Conor Cooney (0-6, 0-6f), Cianan Fahy (0-1); Johnny Coen (1-0), Brian Concannon (0-4), Cathal Mannion (0-2).

Subs: Conor Whelan for Fahy (45), Gavin Lee for Grealish (53), TJ Brennan for Coen (73).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Michael Carey (0-1), Paddy Deegan, Conor Browne; James Maher, Cillian Buckley; Walter Walsh (0-3), Padraig Walsh (0-2), Adrian Mullen (0-1); Billy Ryan (1-0), TJ Reid (0-3, 0-2f), Eoin Cody (1-2).

Subs: Alan Murphy (0-5, 0-4f) for Maher (31), Tom Phelan for Reid (ht), David Blanchfield for Browne (44), John Donnelly (1-0) for Buckley (56), Martin Keoghan for Ryan (67).