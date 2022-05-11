Limerick deal with 'breach of team protocols' in senior hurling panel

Limerick GAA have confirmed they have dealt with a breach of protocols in their senior hurling panel.

It comes after an alleged incident following the Treaty's Munster Championship victory over Tipperary on Sunday.

"On Sunday last, a member of the Limerick senior hurling squad was involved in a breach of our team protocols," read a statement released on Tuesday night.

"The matter has been dealt with by management internally and no further comment will be made on the matter at this time."

John Kiely's side have recorded three wins from three in this year's provincial championship thus far and are already qualified for the All-Ireland series.

They face Clare in their final round-robin match in Ennis on Sunday, as they bid to qualify for the provincial final.