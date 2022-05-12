Jamesie O'Connor: Kilkenny's attacking threats could tip the balance against Dublin

Danny Sutcliffe of Dublin in action against David Blanchfield of Kilkenny during the National League

I think Kilkenny can regroup from the disappointing ending in Salthill two weeks ago.

They will feel a 50:50 decision went against them at the death, allowing Conor Cooney to snatch it with a free deep into injury time. Granted, the referee technically made the right call to penalise Paddy Deegan. But there were plenty of people who felt it was the wrong decision.

Had Galway not been awarded the free, suddenly the Leinster Championship takes on a whole new complexion.

Leinster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Dublin 3 3 0 0 11 6 Galway 3 2 1 0 27 5 Kilkenny 3 2 0 1 39 4 Wexford 3 1 1 1 26 3 Westmeath 3 0 0 3 -51 0 Laois 3 0 0 3 -52 0

But that Pearse Stadium match is parked at this stage. They have had a fortnight off to regroup.

Brian Cody's side have two games left in the round-robin. And they will know that Wexford are coming to Nowlan Park on Saturday week needing to win, or facing elimination from the championship.

The Cats know they must get a result in Parnell Park to avoid having a win-or-bust situation at home to the Yellowbellies. And they'll be gunning to get the job done this weekend.

Kilkenny will have moved on from their defeat to Galway

Kilkenny laid down a marker

Earlier this year, Dublin's tails were up. Mattie Kenny's side had stormed to the Walsh Cup title, and made a flying start to the league with a home draw against Waterford, followed by away wins over Antrim and Tipperary.

The Dubs had a spring in their step by the time Kilkenny came to Donnycarney, but the Cats did a number on them. And laid down a big marker with a 2-23 to 0-16 win.

Kilkenny will have no fear on Saturday. They will respect that Dublin are hard to beat in their home ground. But it is a hurdle they have repeatedly cleared in recent years.

Time for the Dubs to step up?

This is a big game for Dublin.

In one sense, there is a degree of pressure off, after their away win over Wexford. They could lose on Saturday and still qualify.

But we saw what happened to Galway in 2019. Results can quickly conspire against you.

Dublin will feel they have to get a result out of the last two games just to be sure. And Salthill on the last weekend will be a big ask. I think Mattie will be priming these guys for Saturday.

The defeat in the league game has to hurt, because Kilkenny twisted the knife that evening and won that game comfortably. You got the sense that Kilkenny really were making a statement and burst the Dublin balloon.

If I'm Eoghan O'Donnell, Paddy Smyth, Conor Burke, Donal Burke - who are now the leaders in this team - I'd be looking at having a right cut off Kilkenny this weekend.

Sometimes as a group, you have to take the big scalp and the next step forward. They've beaten Wexford, they have beaten Galway in recent years. They beat Tipperary in the league. They drew with Waterford. But this team has not delivered a result against the Nore-siders.

It's not like Kilkenny are the Kilkenny of old, where that same fear-factor is there, where they are unbeatable.

Can this Dublin team deliver a big result?

But if you look at the quality up front on both teams, you still feel that Kilkenny just have that bit more firepower. I expect them to win.

We've seen how competitive these games can be. Wexford got the draw against Galway, Galway edged Kilkenny, and Dublin beat Wexford. So the form-lines would suggest there's not a whole lot between any of these teams on a given day.

But I still think Kilkenny have the better players. In Eoin Cody, they arguably have the most dangerous forward of the 12 that will take the field.

Who is more likely to get the goals? Who is more likely to put up a winning total and get over that 25-point threshold? I think Kilkenny. I don't see Dublin scoring enough to win.

