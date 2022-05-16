Munster and Leinster Hurling Championship qualification races: The permutations explained

Wexford battle for their championship survival when they take on Kilkenny next weekend

Limerick, Clare, Galway and Antrim have qualified for the All-Ireland series, but there are four more spots up for grabs.

Munster Championship

Munster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 4 3 1 0 21 7 Clare 3 2 1 0 10 5 Cork 3 1 0 2 -7 2 Waterford 3 1 0 2 -5 2 Tipperary 3 0 0 3 -19 0

Remaining fixtures Tipperary vs Cork; Clare vs Waterford

Sunday's draw between Clare and Limerick has sent the two counties through to the provincial final.

That leaves Cork, Waterford and Tipperary battling for the third spot.

It's advantage to the Rebels currently, as they hold the head-to-head over the Déise.

If the Lee-siders win in Thurles, they will progress. A draw would also send them through, if Waterford fail to win in Ennis.

Liam Cahill's charges need to better Cork's result next Sunday to go through.

Meanwhile, Tipperary could sneak through, with a win over Cork, coupled with a Clare victory over Waterford. In that case, it comes down to scoring difference between the three sides to determine who would progress.

Cork are now well-placed in Munster

Leinster Championship

Leinster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 4 3 1 0 48 7 Kilkenny 4 3 0 1 55 6 Dublin 4 3 0 1 -6 6 Wexford 4 1 2 1 26 4 Westmeath 4 0 1 3 -49 1 Laois 4 0 0 4 -74 0

Remaining fixtures Kilkenny vs Wexford; Galway vs Dublin; Laois vs Westmeath

Galway are the only team assured of progression to the All-Ireland series, but the Tribesmen still have work to do if they are to reach the Leinster final.

Kilkenny, Dublin and Wexford are all battling for the remaining two qualification spots.

If the Cats win or draw in Nowlan Park next week, it would send both themselves and the Dubs through, and eliminated the Model County.

Should the Yellowbellies win, they would be assured of progression. That would come at Dublin's expense if Mattie Kenny's side are defeated in Pearse Stadium, or at Kilkenny's expense if the capital side get a result in Salthill.

At the bottom end of the table, the loser of Laois vs Westmeath will be relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup. If it ends in a draw, the O'Moore County would drop down.

Joe McDonagh Cup

Leinster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Antrim 4 4 0 0 47 8 Offaly 4 3 0 1 14 6 Kerry 4 2 0 2 40 4 Carlow 4 2 0 2 16 4 Down 4 1 0 3 -25 2 Meath 4 0 0 4 -92 0

Remaining fixtures Antrim vs Kerry; Offaly vs Carlow; Down vs Meath

Antrim are already qualified for the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Offaly are in pole position for the second spot in the decider, and a win or draw would send the Faithful County through.

Should Carlow overcome Michael Fennelly's side, and Kerry fail to beat Antrim, Carlow would go through.

Wins for Carlow and Kerry would mean second place gets decided on scoring difference, with the Kingdom currently boasting the most favourable differential at present.

Both finalists will also qualify for the All-Ireland series.

Antrim are hoping to bounce back from last year's relegation

Meanwhile, the loser of Down vs Meath will be relegated to the Christy Ring Cup. The Royals would get demoted if it ends in a draw.