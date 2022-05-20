Kilkenny have the edge as Wexford make last stand: Jamesie O'Connor column

Can Wexford upset Kilkenny?

Kilkenny needed to deliver a big performance last week in Parnell Park. And that's exactly what they did.

Physically, Brian Cody's charges look to be in great shape, and they seem equipped to go toe-to-toe with the Limericks of this world.

Their 17-point hammering of Dublin was a massive step forward following the disappointment of Salthill.

It was a statement performance from the Cats. Dublin were really good in the first-half. But crucially, Martin Keoghan was able to take his goal chance when it fell his way.

There were three points in it at the break, but I don't think anybody could foresee what transpired in the second-half.

Kilkenny just ground their hosts down. Keoghan was fantastic, and fully deserving of man of the match.

JJ Delaney referenced before the game that midfield has been an issue for the team. But Adrian Mullen and Alan Murphy scored 0-9 between them from play, and that issue seems to be fully sorted.

In defence, Conor Delaney was excellent in the absence of Huw Lawlor, and he confined Ronan Hayes.

TJ Reid looked like the TJ of old. His assist for Keoghan's second goal was a thing of beauty, and he expertly finished his own three-pointer.

The Cats wore Dublin down, and the home side looked out on their feet at full-time.

If you had told me before the game that Walter Walsh and Padraig Walsh would be taken off, Eoin Cody wouldn't score for the first hour of the contest, I would have said Dublin would have a real chance. But others stood up.

Kilkenny could afford for some of their main men to have quiet games, and they still scored 2-14 in the second-half and won at a canter.

Martin Keoghan struck two goals for the Cats

As focus turns to the visit of Wexford, it is hard to envisage the Cats slipping up at home this weekend.

Leinster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 4 3 1 0 48 7 Kilkenny 4 3 0 1 55 6 Dublin 4 3 0 1 -6 6 Wexford 4 1 2 1 26 4 Westmeath 4 0 1 3 -49 1 Laois 4 0 0 4 -74 0

Wexford struggling for form

Wexford are now facing an uphill task.

Darragh Egan has struggled to get the team firing on all cylinders since the end of the National League.

Did that Division 1 semi-final defeat to Waterford leave residual damage?

They look like a team that has struggled to recover since.

The Yellowbellies will feel they should have beaten Dublin, but fell to a one-point defeat. And they failed to secure victory in Westmeath last week.

On recent evidence, there is nothing to suggest that the Model County will go to Nowlan Park this weekend and win.

But Wexford always lift it for matches against Kilkenny. They have brought their A-game against the Cats in recent years, and give as good as they get in this fixture.

Kilkenny vs Wexford: Recent championship meetings 2021 Leinster SHC semi-final Kilkenny 2-37 Wexford 2-29 (AET) Croke Park 2019 Leinster final Wexford 1-23 Kilkenny 0-23 Croke Park 2019 Leinster SHC Wexford 0-21 Kilkenny 1-18 Wexford Park 2018 Leinster SHC Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 1-18 Nowlan Park 2017 Leinster SHC semi-final Wexford 1-20 Kilkenny 3-11 Wexford Park

It's like Limerick-Clare. The local derby element comes into play here.

The leaders in this Wexford group - Lee Chin, Matthew O'Hanlon and Conor McDonald - will be looking to step up. They are not a bad team, and will feel they have more to offer than what we have seen from them over the last month.

Granted, I think their ceiling is lower than that of Kilkenny, and also the big Munster counties.

But if they get the best out of themselves, they wont be far away. They have to come to the fight, ready to take advantage of any breaks that fall their way.

Finally, I want to give a mention to Westmeath. Last week's draw is a massive endorsement of what they are doing in the county. Huge credit to Joe Fortune and his players for delivering a big performance, and getting a result out of it.

