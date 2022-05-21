Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry defeat Antrim to edge Offaly and Carlow to final berth on scoring difference

Kerry are into the Joe McDonagh Cup final for a third year in succession

Antrim and Kerry will contest the 2022 Joe McDonagh Cup final and the pair will also progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

With the Saffrons already qualified for the decider, there was a race for second place in the table, and it was the Kingdom who claimed the decider berth with an away win over Antrim, coupled with Carlow's defeat of Offaly.

Results Antrim 2-21 Kerry 0-29 Offaly 0-17 Carlow 0-22 Down 2-28 Meath 2-19

Joe McDonagh Cup Team P W D L +/- Pts Antrim 5 4 0 1 45 8 Kerry 5 3 0 2 42 6 Carlow 5 3 0 2 21 6 Offaly 5 3 0 2 9 6 Down 5 2 0 3 -16 4 Meath 5 0 0 5 -101 0

Stephen Molumphy's charges held off a late fightback from Darren Gleeson's side as they prevailed on a scoreline of 0-29 to 2-21.

Offaly were in control of their own destiny at the start of the day but they were unable to take care of business as Carlow prevailed 0-22 to 0-17. Both sides missed out to Kerry on scoring difference.

Meanwhile at the other end of the table, Down preserved their second-tier status with a 2-28 to 2-19 win over Meath. In what was a de facto relegation play-off, the Royals were unable to pick up their first win of the campaign, meaning they will drop to the Christy Ring Cup for 2023.

Offaly will remain in the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2023

Antrim and Kerry will now meet in the final, which will be held as a double-header with the Leinster final at Croke Park. Antrim would be promoted to the Liam MacCarthy Cup if they prevail, while Kerry would have to play a promotion/relegation play-off against the bottom-placed Munster team if victorious.