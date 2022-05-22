Kilkenny 0-19 Limerick 0-18: Cats edge Treaty to win U20 All-Ireland Hurling Championship

Timmy Clifford of Kilkenny in action against Colin Coughlan of Limerick

Kilkenny are U20 All-Ireland champions after a narrow 0-19 to 0-18 victory over Limerick in the final.

The sides went point-for-point throughout the entire contest, but Billy Drennan's contribution of 0-8 (five from play) helped the Cats over the line.

Paddy Langton of Kilkenny catches over Adam English of Limerick

In difficult conditions in Thurles, the two sides traded scores during the first half. Senior panelist Adam English sent the Treaty into the lead within seconds of throw-in, but Kilkenny kept in touch.

Two well-taken Patrick O'Donovan points and three Aidan O'Connor frees kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Munster champions.

But the Cats matched their opponents, with Denis Walsh and Timmy Clifford leading their scoring up front.

Kilkenny's Paddy Langton could count himself lucky after he was awarded a point, despite Limerick goalkeeper Conor Hanley Clarke appearing to stop the sliotar before it went over the bar.

And it was the Leinster winners who led at the break, after a long-range free from Aidan Tallis on the stroke of half-time gave Derek Lyng's side a slender 0-10 to 0-9 advantage.

Conor Hanley Clarke was incensed after Kilkenny were awarded a point, despite the fact he appeared to successfully stop it going over the crossbar

Limerick looked to come storming back, with Colin Coughlan levelling the contest shortly after the restart.

The Treaty had their goalkeeper to thank for keeping them in the contest, as he made two impressive goal-line saves.

Billy Drennan and Aidan O'Connor continued to trade scores, as neither side could take a two-point lead for long periods. The teams were level for a 14th time at 0-15 apiece, before the Cats eventually edged ahead.

Drennan helped the Nore-siders into a two-point cushion, and a further score from Timmy Clifford saw them lead 0-19 to 0-18.

Limerick did have a late chance, but Colin Coughlan shot wide with the last puck of the game, and Kilkenny held out and ended a 14-year wait for a title at the grade.

Kilkenny: Aidan Tallis (0-1, 0-1f); Niall Rowe, Sean Purcell, Padraig Lennon; Joe Fitzpatrick, Padraic Moylan, Paddy Langton (0-1); Killian Doyle, Andy Hickey (0-1); Denis Walsh (0-2), Timmy Clifford (0-3), Peter McDonald; Billy Drennan (0-8, 0-2f, 0-1 '65), Gearoid Dunne (0-1), Ian Byrne (0-2).

Subs: James Walsh for Andy Hickey (43), Eoghan O'Brien for Joe Fitzpatrick (50), Jack Doyle for Gearoid Dunne (58).

Limerick: Conor Hanley Clarke; Chris Thomas, Fergal O'Connor, Evan O'Leary; Cian Scully, Ethan Hurley, Colin Coughlan (0-1); Jimmy Quilty, John Kirby; Adam English (0-2), Aidan O'Connor (0-10, 0-7f), Eddie Stokes (0-1); Shane O'Brien (0-1), Patrick Kirby (0-1), Patrick O'Donovan (0-2).

Subs: Donnacha Ó Dálaigh for Patrick O'Donovan (50), Patrick Reale for Evan O'Leary (55), Joe Sweeney for Cian Scully (58).