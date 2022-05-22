Tipperary 1-24 Cork 3-30: Rebels hammer Tipp to progress to All-Ireland series

Darragh Fitzgibbon celebrates his first-half goal

Cork hammered Tipperary by 3-30 to 1-24 to secure third place in the Munster Hurling Championship and progress to the All-Ireland series.

The Rebels capped a stunning turnaround after disappointing defeats in their opening two games as they ran riot against the Premier County.

Knowing that a win would send them through, the Leesiders came to Thurles and continued their upward trajectory as the summer now opens up.

It was a result that eliminated Waterford as the National League champions' season grounded to a halt in Ennis with a 3-31 to 2-22 defeat at the hands of Clare.

Munster SHC Team P W D L +/- Pts Clare 4 3 1 0 22 7 Limerick 4 3 1 0 21 7 Cork 4 2 0 2 5 4 Waterford 4 1 0 3 -17 2 Tipperary 4 0 0 4 -31 0

Tipp made a dream start to proceedings in Semple Stadium. Within seconds of the throw-in, Mark Kehoe turned down a point opportunity to run at the Cork defence and play Jake Morris in on goal. The Nenagh man made no mistake, batting it past Patrick Collins.

Colm Bonnar's side stormed into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead. Cork eventually settled, but things looked to be going from bad to worse for the visitors when Sean Stack was awarded a penalty after Kehoe was fouled by Rob Downey.

However, Noel McGrath's effort came off the post. Cork broke up the field and found the net through Alan Connolly.

It proved a major turning point. Cork soon added another goal, this time through Darragh Fitzgibbon. The Charleville midfielder was allowed to run 40 yards. He shaped as if he were set to take a point, and his low shot caught Barry Hogan off guard.

Conor Lehane was at his brilliant best, picking off six from play before the break as the Rebels built a 2-14 to 1-6 lead.

Tipp did score the last three of the half but Cork were in full control.

Jake Morris got Tipp off to a perfect start

Lehane had a goal chance shortly after the restart but was unable to take it. Nonetheless, Cork began to pull further ahead.

Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O'Flynn and Mark Coleman all added further points as they sealed the comprehensive victory.

Jason Forde led the fight for the Premier with five from play. But Tipp's woes were compounded when Alan Flynn was shown a straight red card.

Tim O'Mahony added the finishing touches to Cork's win as he scooped the ball into the net for his team's third goal.

The game was over as a contest long before the final whistle as Cork move out of the province with a pep in their step.

On current form, they could have a long summer ahead.

The Rebels will face the Joe McDonagh Cup champions in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final

While Tipp are knocked out of the championship and facing into a period of transition, their season might not be over just yet. If Kerry win the Joe McDonagh Cup, the Premier will face the Kingdom in a promotion/relegation play-off.

Tipperary: Barry Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Craig Morgan; Dillon Quirke (0-1), Seamus Kennedy, Barry Heffernan; Conor Stakelum (0-1), Dan McCormack; Ger Browne, Noel McGrath (0-13, 0-12f), Michael Breen; Jason Forde (0-5), Mark Kehoe, Jake Morris (1-2).

Subs: Alan Flynn for Barry Heffernan (ht), Patrick Maher (0-1) for Ger Browne (ht), James Quigley for Cathal Barrett (40), Conor Bowe for Michael Breen (47), Gearoid O'Connor for Dan McCormack (69).

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O'Leary, Robert Downey, Sean O'Donoghue; Damien Cahalane, Ciarán Joyce, Mark Coleman (0-3, 0-1f); Darragh Fitzgibbon (1-0), Luke Meade; Robbie O'Flynn (0-3), Patrick Horgan (0-5, 0-3f, 0-1 '65), Conor Lehane (0-8, 0-1f); Shane Kingston (0-3), Séamus Harnedy (0-3), Alan Connolly (1-1).

Subs: Tim O'Mahony (1-1) for Patrick Horgan (45), Tommy O'Connell for Luke Meade (57), Jack O'Connor (0-2) for Robbie O'Flynn (60), Ger Millerick for Rob Downey (66), Shane Barrett for Conor Lehane (66).