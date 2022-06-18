Tyrone hurling star Damian Casey dies aged 29

Tyrone GAA is in mourning following the death of the county's hurling star Damian Casey.

The Dungannon man had been playing with the Red Hands since 2012, and was regarded as one of the finest hurlers the county ever produced.

Casey top-scored for Tyrone in last month's Nickey Rackard Cup final at Croke Park. He contributed 0-12 in the game, to help his county to a 1-27 to 0-19 win over Roscommon.

Casey in action for Tyrone during the Nickey Rackard Cup final in May

"This breaking news is beyond belief," said Tyrone county chair Michael Kerr.

"Someone who brought honour, delight and simple, straightforward gladness to our whole county, and far beyond, is gone and it's so hard to take in."

"Players across Ireland are devastated for the family and friends of Damian Casey and for all in Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh and Tyrone GAA," added a statement from the Gaelic Players Association.

"Damian stood out as a person and leader. On the pitch he was a magician of rare skill. He was one of us. He was among the best of us. RIP Damian."