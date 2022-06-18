Galway 2-19 Cork 1-21: Tribesmen edge Rebels in tense All-Ireland quarter-final

Conor Whelan celebrates his first-half goal

Galway are through to the All-Ireland semi-final where they will face Limerick, after a narrow 2-19 to 1-21 win over Cork in Thurles.

First-half goals from Jack Grealish and Conor Whelan proved telling, as Cork were unable to turn over a five-point half-time deficit.

With American actor Bill Murray in the stands at Semple Stadium, it was a case of groundhog day for this Cork team, as they were once again out-fought in the physical stakes in a big game.

The Tribesmen were far from their best, but Henry Shefflin will be thrilled as they prepare for another crack at the All-Ireland champions in Croke Park.

American actor and comedian, Bill Murray was in attendance with businessman JP McManus

Galway made a dream start. Within 14 seconds of throw-in, the ball was in the Cork net. Jack Grealish attempted a long shot. It dropped short, but Patrick Collins failed to deal with the high ball and it found its way into the net.

The Rebels looked to work their way back into contention, but goal chances came and went. Alan Connolly, Robbie O'Flynn and Darragh Fitzgibbon all failed to raise green flags, as the Tribesmen kept their noses in front.

Henry Shefflin's team were dictating the terms of engagement, stopping the Cork running game in their tracks.

It was Galway who found the second goal of the contest, when Conor Whelan hit the net from a tight angle.

The defeated Leinster finalists brought a 2-6 to 0-7 lead into the break.

Cork only had themselves to blame for the predicament, after shooting 12 wides in the first half. They used three different free-takers with Patrick Horgan on the bench.

Ciaran Joyce of Cork in action against Galway's Conor Whelan

Kieran Kingston knew his side needed to be more physical, introducing the championship's all-time top scorer for the second half. And the Glen Rovers sharp-shooter took care of business from placed balls.

The Lee-siders came flying out of the traps, with Shane Kingston bursting in on goal and placing it past Eanna Murphy.

But Galway replied with three points to cancel out the major, and from there managed to keep their opponents at bay.

Try as they might, the Munster outfit were unable to close the gap. On each occasion Cork came back, Galway found the answers. Cathal Mannion picked off three excellent second-half points, while Conor Cooney kept the scoreboard ticking over from placed balls.

Ultimately, Cork were unable to undo the damage of the first half. Despite pulling it back to one point in the five minutes of injury time, the Rebels ran out of time.

Cork's Conor Lehane is tackled by Jack Grealish of Galway

Referee: Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow)

Scorers

Galway: Conor Whelan (1-2), Cathal Mannion (0-4), Conor Cooney (0-4, 0-3f, 0-1 '65), Jack Grealish (1-0), Joseph Cooney (0-2), David Burke (0-2), Ronan Glennon (0-1), Tom Monaghan (0-1), Johnny Coen (0-1), Brian Concannon (0-1), Jason Flynn (0-1).

Cork: Shane Kingston (1-2, 0-1f), Patrick Horgan (0-4, 0-2f, 0-1 '65), Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-3), Mark Coleman (0-3, 0-1sl), Alan Cadogan (0-3), Robbie O'Flynn (0-2), Rob Downey (0-1), Damien Cahalane (0-1), Luke Meade (0-1), Conor Lehane (0-1, 0-1f).

Teams

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy

2. Jack Grealish

3. Daithí Burke

4. Darren Morrissey

5. Gearóid McInerney

6. Padraic Mannion

7. Fintan Burke

8. Joseph Cooney

9. David Burke

15. Cathal Mannion

10. Ronan Glennon

11. Conor Cooney

12. Tom Monaghan

13. Conor Whelan

14. Cianan Fahy

Subs

Brian Concannon for Cianan Fahy (30)

Jason Flynn for Gearoid McInerney (34)

Johnny Coen for Ronan Glennon (46)

Evan Niland for David Burke (69)

Gavin Lee for Tom Monaghan (75)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins

2. Damien Cahalane

3. Robert Downey

4. Sean O'Donoghue

5. Niall O'Leary

6. Ciarán Joyce

7. Mark Coleman

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon

9. Luke Meade

10. Robbie O'Flynn

11. Séamus Harnedy

12. Shane Kingston

13. Tim O'Mahony

14. Alan Connolly

15. Conor Lehane

Subs

Patrick Horgan for Conor Lehane (ht)

Jack O'Connor for Alan Connolly (47)

Ger Millerick for Rob Downey (51)

Alan Cadogan for Tim O'Mahony (58)

Tommy O'Connell for Seamus Harnedy (67)