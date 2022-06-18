Clare 1-24 Wexford 3-14: Banner comeback stuns Model County in All-Ireland quarter-final nail-biter

Tony Kelly celebrates at full-time

Clare are into the All-Ireland semi-finals, after staging a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Wexford, 1-24 to 3-14.

The Banner County were on the ropes after the concession of two second-half goals, trailing by six points.

But Brian Lohan's substitutes swung the contest, as Aron Shanagher (1-2) and Shane Meehan (0-2) helped to turn the tide and set up a semi-final showdown with Kilkenny in two weeks' time.

Diarmuid Ryan of Clare is chased by Oisín Foley of Wexford

Wexford came flying out of the traps, with Jack O'Connor hitting the net within 30 seconds of throw-in.

The Yellowbellies could have added a second moments later, but Conor McDonald shot wide off the ground.

Reeling from the concession of the early green flag, the Banner were unable to settle. Tony Kelly missed three frees, before Peter Duggan took charge from placed balls. The 2018 All-Star was also unable to split the posts from his opening assignment, but eventually found his range.

Wexford led by four after 10 minutes, with Oisín Foley picking off two impressive points.

Clare were unable to get Kelly into the game, while Shane O'Donnell also struggled to make an impact in the first half.

Nonetheless, Ian Galvin fired over two points to take the fight to the Model County, while Duggan's three frees ensured it was level at the break, 0-10 to 1-7.

Jack O'Connor celebrates his early goal

Clare seemed to be carrying their momentum into the second half, but Wexford switched tactics and sent in more long balls. It worked a treat.

In the 47th minute, Mark Fanning's long-range free dropped in the square, and Eibhear Quilligan failed to deal with it, as the sliotar trickled over the line.

Clare looked for an immediate response, but Ian Galvin's fierce shot came off the crossbar. Wexford worked it back up the field, and found another goal through Lee Chin.

The Model County looked to be in cruise control, leading 3-12 to 0-15.

However, Brian Lohan made changes and they had their desired impact. The introductions of Aron Shanagher and Shane Meehan swung the tie, as the Banner scored 1-6 without reply. Darragh Egan crucially didn't get as much change from his bench.

The goal came from Shanagher in the 67th minute. Tony Kelly's long free dropped short. Chaos ensued in the Wexford goal mouth, before it popped out to the Wolfe Tones man, who pulled on the sliotar into the net.

Wexford were rattled, and although two Lee Chin frees stopped the rot, they were unable to claw it back.

A Tony Kelly super score, and a late point from Shanagher helped the Banner over the line.

Clare are heading back to Croke Park for the first time since 2018 for an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Kilkenny. And they will travel to HQ knowing they got out of jail in Thurles.

John Conlon of Clare takes on Conor McDonald of Wexford

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

Attendance: 34,640

Scorers

Clare: Aron Shanagher (1-2), Peter Duggan (0-5, 0-5f), Tony Kelly (0-4), Diarmuid Ryan (0-3), David Reidy (0-2), Shane O'Donnelly (0-2), Ian Galvin (0-2), Shane Meehan (0-2), David Fitzgerald (0-1), Cathal Malone (0-1).

Wexford: Lee Chin (1-8, 0-6f), Mark Fanning (1-0, 1-0f), Jack O'Connor (1-0), Oisín Foley (0-2), Damien Reck (0-1), Rory O'Connor (0-1), Mikie Dwyer (0-1), Diarmuid O'Keeffe (0-1).

Teams

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan

25. Rory Hayes

3. Conor Cleary

4. Paul Flanagan

5. Diarmuid Ryan

6. John Conlon

7. David McInerney

8. David Fitzgerald

9. David Reidy

10. Cathal Malone

11. Tony Kelly

12. Shane O'Donnell

13. Ian Galvin

26. Peter Duggan

15. Ryan Taylor

Subs

Cian Nolan for Rory Hayes (9)

Mark Rodgers for David Reidy (54)

Aron Shanagher for David Fitzgerald (59)

Shane Meehan for Ian Galvin (62)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning

2. Simon Donohoe

25. Shane Reck

3. Liam Ryan

24. Diarmuid O'Keeffe

5. Matthew O'Hanlon

6. Damien Reck

7. Paudie Foley

4. Conor Devitt

9. Liam Óg McGovern

10. Oisín Foley

11. Jack O'Connor

13. Rory O'Connor

10. Lee Chin

14. Conor McDonald

Subs

Mikie Dwyer for Rory O'Connor (14)

Kevin Foley for Diarmuid O'Keeffe (61)

Connal Flood for Liam Óg McGovern (64)

Charlie McGuckin for Shane Reck (67)

Paul Morris for Damien Reck (69)