Clare 1-24 Wexford 3-14: Banner comeback stuns Model County in All-Ireland quarter-final nail-biter
Clare overturned a six-point second-half deficit to defeat Wexford, 1-24 to 3-14 in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles. The Banner County will face Kilkenny in the last four.
By Brian Barry at Semple Stadium
Last Updated: 18/06/22 6:06pm
Clare are into the All-Ireland semi-finals, after staging a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Wexford, 1-24 to 3-14.
The Banner County were on the ropes after the concession of two second-half goals, trailing by six points.
But Brian Lohan's substitutes swung the contest, as Aron Shanagher (1-2) and Shane Meehan (0-2) helped to turn the tide and set up a semi-final showdown with Kilkenny in two weeks' time.
Wexford came flying out of the traps, with Jack O'Connor hitting the net within 30 seconds of throw-in.
The Yellowbellies could have added a second moments later, but Conor McDonald shot wide off the ground.
Reeling from the concession of the early green flag, the Banner were unable to settle. Tony Kelly missed three frees, before Peter Duggan took charge from placed balls. The 2018 All-Star was also unable to split the posts from his opening assignment, but eventually found his range.
Wexford led by four after 10 minutes, with Oisín Foley picking off two impressive points.
Clare were unable to get Kelly into the game, while Shane O'Donnell also struggled to make an impact in the first half.
Nonetheless, Ian Galvin fired over two points to take the fight to the Model County, while Duggan's three frees ensured it was level at the break, 0-10 to 1-7.
Clare seemed to be carrying their momentum into the second half, but Wexford switched tactics and sent in more long balls. It worked a treat.
In the 47th minute, Mark Fanning's long-range free dropped in the square, and Eibhear Quilligan failed to deal with it, as the sliotar trickled over the line.
Clare looked for an immediate response, but Ian Galvin's fierce shot came off the crossbar. Wexford worked it back up the field, and found another goal through Lee Chin.
The Model County looked to be in cruise control, leading 3-12 to 0-15.
However, Brian Lohan made changes and they had their desired impact. The introductions of Aron Shanagher and Shane Meehan swung the tie, as the Banner scored 1-6 without reply. Darragh Egan crucially didn't get as much change from his bench.
The goal came from Shanagher in the 67th minute. Tony Kelly's long free dropped short. Chaos ensued in the Wexford goal mouth, before it popped out to the Wolfe Tones man, who pulled on the sliotar into the net.
Wexford were rattled, and although two Lee Chin frees stopped the rot, they were unable to claw it back.
A Tony Kelly super score, and a late point from Shanagher helped the Banner over the line.
Clare are heading back to Croke Park for the first time since 2018 for an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Kilkenny. And they will travel to HQ knowing they got out of jail in Thurles.
Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)
Attendance: 34,640
Scorers
Clare: Aron Shanagher (1-2), Peter Duggan (0-5, 0-5f), Tony Kelly (0-4), Diarmuid Ryan (0-3), David Reidy (0-2), Shane O'Donnelly (0-2), Ian Galvin (0-2), Shane Meehan (0-2), David Fitzgerald (0-1), Cathal Malone (0-1).
Wexford: Lee Chin (1-8, 0-6f), Mark Fanning (1-0, 1-0f), Jack O'Connor (1-0), Oisín Foley (0-2), Damien Reck (0-1), Rory O'Connor (0-1), Mikie Dwyer (0-1), Diarmuid O'Keeffe (0-1).
Teams
Clare
1. Eibhear Quilligan
25. Rory Hayes
3. Conor Cleary
4. Paul Flanagan
5. Diarmuid Ryan
6. John Conlon
7. David McInerney
8. David Fitzgerald
9. David Reidy
10. Cathal Malone
11. Tony Kelly
12. Shane O'Donnell
13. Ian Galvin
26. Peter Duggan
15. Ryan Taylor
Subs
Cian Nolan for Rory Hayes (9)
Mark Rodgers for David Reidy (54)
Aron Shanagher for David Fitzgerald (59)
Shane Meehan for Ian Galvin (62)
Wexford
1. Mark Fanning
2. Simon Donohoe
25. Shane Reck
3. Liam Ryan
24. Diarmuid O'Keeffe
5. Matthew O'Hanlon
6. Damien Reck
7. Paudie Foley
4. Conor Devitt
9. Liam Óg McGovern
10. Oisín Foley
11. Jack O'Connor
13. Rory O'Connor
10. Lee Chin
14. Conor McDonald
Subs
Mikie Dwyer for Rory O'Connor (14)
Kevin Foley for Diarmuid O'Keeffe (61)
Connal Flood for Liam Óg McGovern (64)
Charlie McGuckin for Shane Reck (67)
Paul Morris for Damien Reck (69)