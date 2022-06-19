Kieran Kingston rues Cork wastefulness after Galway defeat and dismisses talk of his future as manager of the Rebels

Kingston's side came up short

Ultimately, 12 first-half wides proved telling as Cork fell to Galway by the narrowest of margins.

The Rebels trialled three different free-takers before the break, before Patrick Horgan's introduction steadied the ship on placed balls.

But try as they might, they were unable to reel Galway back in, as the Tribesmen held on for a 2-19 to 1-21 victory in the All-Ireland Championship quarter-final.

"We didn't help ourselves in the first-half, we had 24 shots and seven scores, so the efficiency was really poor," lamented Rebels boss Kieran Kingston at full-time.

"In that, there were missed goal scoring opportunity which we've been taking easily enough in the last few games, but today for some reason we weren't.

"Credit to the lads, they created the chances but we weren't taking them. On the other side we got hit with a sucker punch with a goal in the opening seconds and another one later, but we were really in the game at half-time; though we were playing into the breeze, we were only five points down.

"I thought the lads showed real character in the second half, they never threw the towel in. I'm as proud of them for reacting that way to the first half because they could have thrown the towel in after conceding soft scores and missing scores, but they didn't. And I'm really proud they didn't do that and they at least deserved a draw out of the game."

Kingston congratulates Henry Shefflin

And he defended his players for going for goal early on, despite some of the opportunities arguably being low-percentage shots.

"If you're through you have to go for those chances, and we'd never discourage the lads from that. They're not errors if you're doing the right thing - missing a goal, we never see that as a mistake if you're doing the right thing and the shot is the right thing," he stated.

"A miss is a miss but I'd never criticise them for having a go."

Kingston talks to referee Paud O'Dwyer at full-time

Kingston has now completed three years in his second stint as manager, but he was reluctant to be drawn on his future.

"I've just come off the pitch and I haven't even washed my hands yet. I went to the Galway dressing-room and spoke to our own backroom team, so I haven't thought of anything," he said.

"Our focus was Antrim, then it was Galway - there was no thought of anything else. I don't want any talk or speculation about me to take away from Galway's win or from the character our group showed in the second half, and which I'm really proud of."