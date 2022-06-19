Brian Lohan hails 'some of the most exceptional talents ever' in Clare after Wexford victory

Lohan celebrates with supporters after the match

Brian Lohan knows his side got out of jail in Thurles.

Clare had a mountain to climb when trailing by six points in the second half against Wexford. But the Banner seized control by scoring 1-6 without reply late in the contest, and sealed a 1-24 to 3-14 victory.

Lohan had full faith in his charges.

"They're hard workers," he said at full-time.

"You probably have some of the most exceptional talents that have ever been produced in Clare and they're really hard workers as well. So great to see them respond like that.

"After conceding a goal, we were six points down and we were in trouble, there's no getting away from it, we were in trouble. It just meant the lads that were on the field had to respond and we've got fairly good guys who did respond.

"We've a great bunch there and tremendous leaders all over the field so really happy for them. They're getting some element of reward for doing what they're doing. They've put in a huge amount of work over the last while and were very disappointed with being beaten in the Munster final and it was always going to be a tough game for us against a really good opponent. I'm just happy to come out the right side of the result."

The Banner looked dead and buried, but found the answers against the Model County

It was particularly pleasing for the 1995 and 1997 All-Ireland winner that his substitutes provided 1-5 off the bench.

"We had put our lads under pressure, that we were going to need a performance from all the guys that came on," Lohan said.

"We've got really good young lads, and then we've got older guys like Shan (Aron Shanagher) who wants to be there and wants to be on the starting XV, and he gets frustrated then when he's not on the starting XV.

"It's a real tough position for guys who are doing the same amount of work, they're all doing the same amount of work and they're all making the same commitment.

"We can only pick 26 and then when it comes down to it we can only pick 15, it's tough on the lads that are left out of the 26 and it's always tough on the lads that are left out of the first 15 but they responded. Their attitude is brilliant, every single one of them to a man, they've an exceptional attitude so credit to the whole panel."

Clare are going to Croker

Clare now set their sights on Croke Park, as they return to HQ for the first time since 2018. Lohan will pit his wits against Brian Cody on the side-line, 20 years after he faced Cody's Kilkenny as a player in the All-Ireland final.

"He's there a long time, isn't he? He's a tremendous guy and a tremendous individual. And does great work for his county," Lohan said of the Cats boss.

"But look, we all have to do our work for our county. He's Kilkenny, and we've a bunch of lads that are trying to work for our county. So I suppose we'll see how it goes."