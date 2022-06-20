Wexford's preparations for 2023 start now says Darragh Egan following defeat to Clare

Darragh Egan's first campaign comes to an end

A school teacher by trade, Wexford manager Darragh Egan's first season in the southwest could be graded in the C+/B- territory.

The Model County enjoyed a promising springtime campaign before getting stopped in their tracks by a rampant Waterford side. They overcame a mid-season slump in Leinster by scoring an upset victory over Kilkenny to progress to the All-Ireland series, accounting for Kerry before eventually succumbing to Clare.

Ultimately, third in Leinster and an All-Ireland quarter-final exit was what was expected of the Yellowbellies.

In the aftermath of their defeat to the Banner County, Egan was keen to point out the positives.

"We had a 16-game run this year and we only lost three games. There's not too many counties that can say that," he stated.

"But ultimately we finished the year with no silverware. It was on us that we weren't in the Leinster final, that was a Leinster title that we could have competed for properly. So that one was on us.

"Again today we're bitterly disappointed we didn't get over the line because we came here thinking we were going to beat Clare today and we were very confident we were going to beat them.

"Unfortunately a few things didn't go our way and that's not the way it panned out."

Egan during the All-Ireland quarter-final

And his first year as a senior intercounty manager has been a learning experience.

"Unbelievable. It's such an experience," he said. "I've had the luxury of watching it from a close enough seat with Liam Sheedy over the last three years but when you get into the melting pot of it, there's some amount of work in it. It was unbelievably enjoyable.

"The group we have they are just immense. They're really, really great fellas. We blooded a few players into that, we brought on a lot of our younger lads.

"We've 12 U20s in our 41-man panel and it's now all about development. Development starts today for them. They need to be ready for when we go back training in December.

"There's no point in only starting in the winter. They need to get ready now. Hugely enjoyable experience. There's lots to it. It's something I'm going to have to focus on over the next few months because when I get these boys back in December, I want to have a right cut off 2023. That's exactly what I intend to do."

One player who may have a difficult few months ahead is Rory O'Connor.

The St Martin's star sustained an injury in the 14th minute in Semple Stadium on Saturday, and was forced ashore.

"He is a brilliant player, looks like a significant enough injury," Egan noted.

"He'll have a scan over the next few days, so hopefully for Rory's sake he will be okay for the club championship. He has been top class for us all year and he was a big loss for us today because he did look lively and looked like he was going to do damage down that far wing."

Egan congratulates Tony Kelly after the match

'They left blood sweat and tears out on that pitch'

Wexford's summer ended with a narrow defeat to Clare, as they let a six-point lead in the second-half slip.

"We were six up and people say, 'oh, we left the left the lead behind us'; that is not the way hurling works," Egan stated.

"There was 25 minutes left at that stage, we always knew we were going to be under pressure coming down the home straight. Ultimately, that is how it was. We lost a few bodies, a few lads in pivotal positions.

"But our lads gave it absolutely everything. They left blood sweat and tears out on that pitch, we couldn't have asked anymore from them. Well done to Clare, they got over the line for a finish, but we made them work every minute for it."