All-Ireland SHC semi-finals: Jamesie O'Connor makes his predictions for Kilkenny vs Clare and Limerick vs Galway

Clare and Kilkenny face off in the championship for the first time since 2006

A huge weekend awaits at Croke Park.

Kilkenny vs Clare, live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm Saturday

I wrote earlier this week that Clare must improve from their All-Ireland quarter-final showing against Wexford.

I expect Kilkenny will be as good if not better than they have been all year. The Cats showed mixed form during the Leinster Championship, but Brian Cody knows how to prepare teams for All-Ireland semi-finals.

The Banner will have to produce the levels they showed against Limerick in the Munster final, if not better.

If both teams play to their potential, I have a feeling that Clare's ceiling is a little bit higher.

It's a 50-50 game, and the Cats will throw the kitchen sink at Brian Lohan's side. If Clare can survive that onslaught, I think there is something about them that they will have enough to get over the line.

Brian Cody is hoping to avoid a third consecutive All-Ireland semi-final defeat

Limerick vs Galway, live on Sky Sports Arena from 3pm Sunday

It's hard to see Galway winning on Sunday. I don't know if they have enough quality to take on this Limerick team. I'm not sure if they are as strong physically as they were in 2017 and 2018.

An awful lot of things will have to go right for Henry Shefflin's team, and Limerick will have to be below-par for Galway to win.

The Tribesmen have not been scoring heavily enough. Conor Whelan has shown some X-factor up front, but he needs Brian Concannon to hit form, and possibly Jason Flynn and Evan Niland to step up.

Galway were right there at the end against Limerick in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final. But I'm not sure if the Westerners are as strong, two years down the line. The Treaty are every bit as strong as 2020.

Fresh from another Munster title, Limerick are chasing a third All-Ireland title in succession

Limerick could have Peter Casey and Cian Lynch coming back into that starting team. That would be huge.

The four-week break is no issue for John Kiely's side. I think they needed it, if anything, given they appeared to burn more oil in this year's Munster Championship compared to previous years.

I just can't see Limerick being beaten. I don't think Galway have shown enough form.

