Richie Reid hoping to join exclusive club of Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilkenny hurlers

Richie Reid is bidding to captain Kilkenny to their first All-Ireland title since 2015

The Kilkenny hurlers are the last of a dying breed - where the club champions still nominate the county team's captain for the following year.

Given Ballyhale Shamrocks' success down through the years, it is only natural that the eight-time Tommy Moore Cup winners have had a host of Kilkenny skippers.

Indeed, six Ballyhale men have lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Ger Fennelly (1979), Liam Fennelly (1983, 1992), Henry Shefflin (2007), James 'Cha' Fitzpatrick (2008), Michael Fennelly (2009) and Joey Holden (2015) have all achieved the feat.

Richie Reid is bidding to join that exclusive club, a feat that has twice eluded his older brother TJ, who captained the Cats in All-Ireland finals in 2010 and 2019.

"Fortunately, over the last number of years lads in the club have got to be captain. I was lucky enough this year that the club nominated me to become captain. I was absolutely delighted to be nominated," said Reid.

"I don't know what way it is in other counties but in Kilkenny that's the way we work it. Whoever wins the county final, they get to nominate the captain of the Kilkenny team.

"[TJ] is after going for it twice. I gave him the captaincy one of the years because I was nominated but I wasn't starting on the Kilkenny team. I wasn't giving it to him a third time!" he laughed.

The Reid brothers after the Leinster final

"You have that bit of pressure alright but Brian [Cody] asked me at the start of the year 'do you feel any pressure in it?' and I said 'no'. It's the exact same job as any other player on the team: you have to go out and perform and get your own name on the team."

Reid says there is no pressure on Nore-side, despite the seven-year wait for an All-Ireland title. The Cats have not experienced a longer drought since 1983-1992.

"There's not really any pressure. There is a new group of Kilkenny players there and we want to push on and win. We've won the last three Leinster titles and lost the last two All-Ireland semi-finals and have fallen short in a way. For this group, we just want to push on one step further," Reid said.

Their Leinster Championship campaign this year has moulded them, as the Cats claimed a third consecutive Bob O'Keeffe Cup.

But it was a mixed round robin campaign, with defeats to Galway and Wexford, before they avenged that loss to the Tribesmen in the provincial decider.

"The two games that we lost were massive. Wexford in Nowlan Park, if you play Wexford, you don't want to lose and especially a match over in Salthill. You just have to build on those games," Reid said.

"We lost to Wexford and Galway and after losing to Wexford we didn't know if we were still there (in the championship) - we had to find out what happened across in Salthill. We weren't happy with our performance and it was about getting it right for the Leinster final.

"We wanted to change things and we did and after the game it was great to see the Hill, all the Kilkenny supporters there. I don't think this group of players saw that before so it was a great lift to the players.

"The round robin has been week-in, week-out and we have a four-week break to train hard and focus on ourselves and who we meet [in the semi-final]."

