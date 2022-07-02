Kilkenny 2-26 Clare 0-20: Cats dominate under-par Banner to march into All-Ireland final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Kilkenny's win Highlights of Kilkenny's win

Kilkenny are through to the All-Ireland final after a dominant 2-26 to 0-19 win over Clare at Croke Park.

Before 2020, Brian Cody had guided Kilkenny through 16 All-Ireland semi-finals in 18 attempts. Having fallen at the penultimate stage in both 2020 and 2021, normal service has now resumed for the Cats.

And this one will taste as sweet for Cody as any of his previous successes in the final four. His charges overpowered a fancied Clare team, and head for another All-Ireland final with real momentum.

As for the Banner, they face into a long winter of regret, when they will reflect on a summer in which they ran out of steam.

Clare amassed 24 wides

Right from throw-in, Kilkenny were at the right pitch. Clare simply didn't know what hit them.

Mikey Butler tracked Tony Kelly all over the field, Huw Lawlor dominated Peter Duggan in the skies and on the ground, while TJ Reid was giving Paul Flanagan all sorts of headaches.

The Cats had the greater hunger and intensity, out-working and out-hurling the Munster finalists.

The Leinster champions were far more economical too, as they burst into an early lead. It was the Ballyhale contingent leading the charge, with TJ Reid (0-5), Adrian Mullen (0-4) and Eoin Cody (0-3) picking off scores at ease in the first half.

Up the other end, Clare's radar wasn't working. They registered 11 first-half wides compared to Kilkenny's one.

Martin Keoghan's injury-time goal put the icing on the cake for the Cats before the break. The Tullaroan man's initial attempt was saved by Eibhear Quilligan, but he was on hand to scoop the rebound into the empty net.

Kilkenny led 1-17 to 0-6 at the halfway mark, and the 14-point margin did little to flatter their dominance.

Ian Galvin of Clare in action against Tommy Walsh of Kilkenny

Clare started the second half brightly, scoring four of the first six points.

However, the Cats then struck once again.

Walter Walsh fielded a long puck-out in the 43rd minute, and played a hand-pass into the path of Cian Kenny. The James Stephens man ran in on goal and had the time to pick his spot past Quilligan.

The scoreboard read 2-19 to 0-10, and the game was over.

Shane Meehan and Mark Rodgers did add impact off the Banner bench, as they closed the gap to 10 in the 55th minute.

But ultimately, they needed a goal which never arrived. The closest they came was when David Fitzgerald forced a spectacular save from Eoin Murphy. Kilkenny broke forward from the ensuing play and scored through TJ Reid, reflecting much of the match.

Kilkenny ran out 12-point winners, but the winning margin could have been greater.

Limerick or Galway will provide the opposition in the final, as the Cats bid to end their seven-year wait for an All-Ireland title.

Attendance: 39,626

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

Scorers

Kilkenny: TJ Reid (0-10, 0-7f), Cian Kenny (1-2), Adrian Mullen (0-5), Martin Keoghan (1-0), Eoin Cody (0-3), Padraig Walsh (0-2), Billy Ryan (0-2), Conor Browne (0-1), Walter Walsh (0-1).

Clare: Tony Kelly (0-4, 0-3f, 0-1 '65), Shane O'Donnell (0-4), Diarmuid Ryan (0-3), David Fitzgerald (0-3), Mark Rodgers (0-2), Rory Hayes (0-1), David McInerney (0-1), Ryan Taylor (0-1), Peter Duggan (0-1, 0-1f).

Teams

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy

4. Tommy Walsh

3. Huw Lawlor

7. Paddy Deegan

5. Michael Carey

2. Mikey Butler

6. Richie Reid

8. Adrian Mullen

9. Conor Browne

13. Billy Ryan

11. Padraig Walsh

15. Cian Kenny

10. Eoin Cody

14. Martin Keoghan

12. TJ Reid

Subs

Walter Walsh for Martin Keoghan (ht)

John Donnelly for Padraig Walsh (49)

Richie Leahy for Conor Browne (62)

Alan Murphy for Billy Ryan (66)

David Blanchfield for Mikey Carey (72)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan

2. Rory Hayes

3. Conor Cleary

4. Paul Flanagan

5. Diarmuid Ryan

6. John Conlon

7. David McInerney

10. Cathal Malone

15. Ryan Taylor

12. Shane O'Donnell

11. Tony Kelly

8. David Fitzgerald

13. Ian Galvin

14. Peter Duggan

9. David Reidy

Subs

Aron Shanagher for Ian Galvin (26)

Mark Rodgers for David Reidy (ht)

Aaron Fitzgerald for Páidí Fitpatrick (ht)

Shane Meehan for Peter Duggan (50)

Shane Golden for Ryan Taylor (66)