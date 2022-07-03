Kilkenny manager Brian Cody thrilled to rectify consecutive All-Ireland semi-final defeats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cody was thrilled with his team's display Cody was thrilled with his team's display

Brian Cody was beaming after Saturday's win over Clare.

He had every reason to be. The Cats supremo had just watched his side deliver what was undoubtedly their best performance of 2022 to defeat a fancied Banner outfit.

Not only that, but they exorcised the demons of consecutive All-Ireland semi-finals defeats to Waterford and Cork in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

"I'd say that would be in any real genuine sportspeople's minds at all times. You remember like we were here last year we didn't win it, we were here the year before," Cody said.

"Everybody wants to get to the All-Ireland final and of course I would say in everybody's mind and everybody's heart, they would be saying, 'Look lads, we can't afford this to happen again'. Because it's a tough feeling when you do lose it."

As they commanded a 14-point lead at half-time, memories of surrendering a significant advantage against the Déise two years ago kept them sharp.

"Didn't have to [mention it at half-time] really because I mean they know themselves and they had spoken themselves about it as well," said Cody.

"That's over now, this game is over, we can't say we let the last two All-Irelands slip because we weren't in them. So it's a question of looking at it tomorrow (Sunday). It will be a great game here in Croke Park and we're going to see how it goes. Again we'll know this time tomorrow who we're playing and it's just going to be a phenomenal challenge for us."

Cody is preparing his team for another All-Ireland final

As they head into a two-week break before the All-Ireland final, Cody is pleased they have found form at the right time.

"Up to the Leinster final we were playing more or less every week, which gives limited time - no time, really - for training," he explained.

"We have great emphasis on our panel at all times, so that gave a chance to everyone on the panel to get out there and work for the team, to put their hands up to make a claim for a starting place.

"I know everyone wants to talk about a settled team, but I make clear that I'm only interested in a settled panel, everyone fighting for their place and knowing if we put them on - who knows what team we'll pick for the next day, but it's whatever team we pick is the right team to pick.

"It's about having that absolute spirit in the whole panel, where everybody respects everybody else's opportunity - that if they earn the right to play they should play."

And it's a quick turnaround to prepare for the biggest day of the lot.

"It's short. It certainly is short, there is no doubt about that," Cody said.

"But look, would we like another week? When you're in the All-Ireland final, you don't pick and choose what you get. We'd crawl to Dublin tomorrow again to play it if we had to, to be honest with you. That's what the All-Ireland means."

