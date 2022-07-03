Limerick 0-27 Galway 1-21: Treaty through to All-Ireland final after Tribesmen scare
Match report and highlights as Limerick held off Galway, 0-27 to 1-21 in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final. The Tribesmen staged a second-half comeback with a Brian Concannon goal, but David Reidy (0-3) made an impact off the bench to help the Treaty over the line.
By Brian Barry at Croke Park
Last Updated: 03/07/22 5:45pm
Limerick held off an almighty Galway challenge, 0-27 to 1-21 at Croke Park to march on to the All-Ireland final in pursuit of a third consecutive title.
The Tribesmen recovered from a sluggish start and a four-point deficit at half-time to take the lead after the break.
They forced the All-Ireland champions into top gear, as three late points from substitute David Reidy helped the Munster champions over the line, and into the final where they will face Kilkenny in two weeks.
Limerick stormed straight into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead. Despite Cathal Mannion sitting as a sweeper, the Treaty were able to bypass the spare man and find Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan with direct balls.
The Munster champions' inside forwards were doing real damage, so much so that Henry Shefflin elected to push Mannion up the field and switch the match-ups.
It worked a treat, as the Tribesmen made their way back into the game.
With Conor Whelan well marshalled by Sean Finn, Tom Monaghan stepped up with three first-half points.
Cathal Mannion picked off two long-range scores, as Galway closed the gap to one, 0-13 to 0-12.
However, Limerick found another gear approaching the break to build a 0-16 to 0-12 half-time lead.
Galway needed a fast start to the second-half, and that's exactly what transpired. They scored 1-2 without reply to take the lead.
The goal came from Brian Concannon, who fielded a long ball, turned, and buried it into the roof of the net.
Limerick didn't score until the 11th minute of the second-half, when Diarmaid Byrnes sent over a free.
The temperature was rising all over the field, and even Galway boss Shefflin and Limerick coach Paul Kinnerk were both booked after an exchange on the side-line.
The teams traded scores, as Cathal Mannion, Fintan Burke and Joseph Cooney all notched points to carry the Galway fight.
John Kiely looked to his bench, with Cian Lynch and Peter Casey introduced to add an impact. But it was another Limerick sub, David Reidy, who got the Treaty over the line. He scored three from play, to supplement a string of Byrnes frees to win, 0-27 to 1-21.
Limerick are into another All-Ireland final, and it is a game for which they have waited three years. A shot at revenge for the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final awaits, as they take on Kilkenny. The Treaty will not outwardly say it, but they will feel they would be now going for five-in-a-row were it not for that defeat.
Judging by both teams' showings this weekend, it promises to be an epic on Sunday, August 17.
Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)
Attendance: 52,215
Scorers
Limerick: Aaron Gillane (0-8, 0-2f), Diarmaid Byrnes (0-6, 0-6f), David Reidy (0-3), Kyles Hayes (0-3), Gearoid Hegarty (0-2), Seamus Flanagan (0-2), Barry Nash (0-1), William O'Donoghue (0-1), Tom Morrissey (0-1).
Galway: Conor Cooney (0-5, 0-4f), Cathal Mannion (0-4), Tom Monaghan (0-4), Brian Concannon (1-0), Padraic Mannion (0-2, 0-1f), Ronan Glennon (0-2), Conor Whelan (0-2), Fintan Burke (0-1), Joseph Cooney (0-1).
Teams
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid
2. Sean Finn
3. Mike Casey
4. Barry Nash
5. Diarmaid Byrnes
6. Declan Hannon
7. Dan Morrissey
8. William O'Donoghue
9. Darragh O'Donovan
10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Kyle Hayes
12. Tom Morrissey
13. Aaron Gillane
14. Seamus Flanagan
15. Graeme Mulcahy
Subs
Peter Casey for Graeme Mulcahy (55)
Cian Lynch for Tom Morrissey (57)
David Reidy for Darragh O'Donovan (61)
Cathal O'Neill for Gearoid Hegarty (63)
Conor Boylan for Seamus Flanagan (67)
Galway
1. Éanna Murphy
2. Jack Grealish
3. Daithí Burke
4. Darren Morrissey
15. Cathal Mannion
7. Fintan Burke
12. Joseph Cooney
5. Padraic Mannion
8. Ronan Glennon
9. David Burke
10. Tom Monaghan
11. Conor Cooney
20. Jason Flynn
13. Conor Whelan
14. Brian Concannon
Subs
Cianan Fahy for Jason Flynn (53)
Johnny Coen for Ronan Glennon (64)
Evan Niland for David Burkes (67)
Kevin Cooney for Conor Cooney (75)