Limerick 0-27 Galway 1-21: Treaty through to All-Ireland final after Tribesmen scare

Limerick held off an almighty Galway challenge, 0-27 to 1-21 at Croke Park to march on to the All-Ireland final in pursuit of a third consecutive title.

The Tribesmen recovered from a sluggish start and a four-point deficit at half-time to take the lead after the break.

They forced the All-Ireland champions into top gear, as three late points from substitute David Reidy helped the Munster champions over the line, and into the final where they will face Kilkenny in two weeks.

Limerick stormed straight into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead. Despite Cathal Mannion sitting as a sweeper, the Treaty were able to bypass the spare man and find Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan with direct balls.

The Munster champions' inside forwards were doing real damage, so much so that Henry Shefflin elected to push Mannion up the field and switch the match-ups.

It worked a treat, as the Tribesmen made their way back into the game.

With Conor Whelan well marshalled by Sean Finn, Tom Monaghan stepped up with three first-half points.

Cathal Mannion picked off two long-range scores, as Galway closed the gap to one, 0-13 to 0-12.

However, Limerick found another gear approaching the break to build a 0-16 to 0-12 half-time lead.

William O'Donoghue of Limerick in action against Cathal Mannion of Galway

Galway needed a fast start to the second-half, and that's exactly what transpired. They scored 1-2 without reply to take the lead.

The goal came from Brian Concannon, who fielded a long ball, turned, and buried it into the roof of the net.

Limerick didn't score until the 11th minute of the second-half, when Diarmaid Byrnes sent over a free.

The temperature was rising all over the field, and even Galway boss Shefflin and Limerick coach Paul Kinnerk were both booked after an exchange on the side-line.

The teams traded scores, as Cathal Mannion, Fintan Burke and Joseph Cooney all notched points to carry the Galway fight.

John Kiely looked to his bench, with Cian Lynch and Peter Casey introduced to add an impact. But it was another Limerick sub, David Reidy, who got the Treaty over the line. He scored three from play, to supplement a string of Byrnes frees to win, 0-27 to 1-21.

Brian Concannon celebrates his second-half goal

Limerick are into another All-Ireland final, and it is a game for which they have waited three years. A shot at revenge for the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final awaits, as they take on Kilkenny. The Treaty will not outwardly say it, but they will feel they would be now going for five-in-a-row were it not for that defeat.

Judging by both teams' showings this weekend, it promises to be an epic on Sunday, August 17.

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

Attendance: 52,215

Scorers

Limerick: Aaron Gillane (0-8, 0-2f), Diarmaid Byrnes (0-6, 0-6f), David Reidy (0-3), Kyles Hayes (0-3), Gearoid Hegarty (0-2), Seamus Flanagan (0-2), Barry Nash (0-1), William O'Donoghue (0-1), Tom Morrissey (0-1).

Galway: Conor Cooney (0-5, 0-4f), Cathal Mannion (0-4), Tom Monaghan (0-4), Brian Concannon (1-0), Padraic Mannion (0-2, 0-1f), Ronan Glennon (0-2), Conor Whelan (0-2), Fintan Burke (0-1), Joseph Cooney (0-1).

Teams

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid

2. Sean Finn

3. Mike Casey

4. Barry Nash

5. Diarmaid Byrnes

6. Declan Hannon

7. Dan Morrissey

8. William O'Donoghue

9. Darragh O'Donovan

10. Gearoid Hegarty

11. Kyle Hayes

12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Seamus Flanagan

15. Graeme Mulcahy

Subs

Peter Casey for Graeme Mulcahy (55)

Cian Lynch for Tom Morrissey (57)

David Reidy for Darragh O'Donovan (61)

Cathal O'Neill for Gearoid Hegarty (63)

Conor Boylan for Seamus Flanagan (67)

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy

2. Jack Grealish

3. Daithí Burke

4. Darren Morrissey

15. Cathal Mannion

7. Fintan Burke

12. Joseph Cooney

5. Padraic Mannion

8. Ronan Glennon

9. David Burke

10. Tom Monaghan

11. Conor Cooney

20. Jason Flynn

13. Conor Whelan

14. Brian Concannon

Subs

Cianan Fahy for Jason Flynn (53)

Johnny Coen for Ronan Glennon (64)

Evan Niland for David Burkes (67)

Kevin Cooney for Conor Cooney (75)