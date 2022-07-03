Cork senior hurling manager Kieran Kingston steps away from role

Kingston was manager for a total of five seasons

Cork GAA are on the lookout for a new senior hurling manager following the news that Kieran Kingston will not be seeking another term.

The Tracton native's third year of his second stint came to an end with an All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway.

"Cork GAA officers have been informed by Cork senior hurling manager Kieran Kingston that he will not be seeking a further term in the role," read a statement.

Kingston's reign ended with defeat to Galway in Semple Stadium

"All in Cork GAA wish to sincerely acknowledge Kieran's years of dedication across a whole range of positions, including the roles of player, selector, coach and of course, manager.

"Having initially served as selector (2012-2013) and coach (2014) under Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Kieran was appointed manager for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, before returning in the same role for three further years, from 2020 to 2022.

"Over that time, he has been present on the line, as selector and manager in 2013 and 2021, respectively, for Cork's only two All-Ireland senior final appearances of the last 16 years. He also coached and managed the team to Munster success in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

"The incredible contribution of Kieran's backroom team over the past three years is also acknowledged and while the success that all deserved may not have followed, they can hold their heads high, knowing that they served their county well."