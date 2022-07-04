Limerick manager John Kiely says his players didn't work hard enough in win over Galway

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kiely says his side came through a massive battle Kiely says his side came through a massive battle

John Kiely was a relieved man at full-time on Sunday afternoon.

He had watched his Limerick team get taken all the way by a spirited Galway side. And despite many of the Treaty's protagonists failing to hit top form, the Munster champions had enough to get over the line.

"It was a tough battle, we got off to a good start - probably too good a start if you like, we were in flow very early, but that flow got disrupted obviously. Galway got back into the game, settled, started getting some fluency going themselves, and it was nip and tuck," Kiely reflected.

"Ultimately it came down to that final quarter, and we won the final quarter. That was the vital part.

"I'm going to be brutally honest with you, every day we go out the kitchen sink is fired at us and whatever is left over is fired at us as well and we have had to stand up and take whatever has been fired at us all season long and that's just the way it is and I don't see it's going to change.

"But I know that every day our boys have stood up and withstood everything that was fired at them. They showed great resilience, determination, composure, calmness and an ability to see out the game so I'm worried about nothing."

Kiely turned to his bench when Limerick were trailing in the second-half. Although the returning Cian Lynch and Peter Casey failed to make significant impacts, David Reidy stepped up with three points from play to get the Treaty over the line.

"He's exceptionally consistent in what he does coming off the bench for us, it's something we value highly in the group," Kiely said of Reidy.

"There's a huge amount of acknowledgement and significance given to that in the group, and that's why fellas are aware of how it important it is to the group as a whole, and why they're happy to lay that part for us. Long may that last."

Kiely celebrates with Darragh O'Donovan at full-time

But he knows they must improve for the All-Ireland final.

"To be honest, I don't think we worked quite hard enough today," he said.

"When we look back on it during the week, our work rate will be just down a notch or two, and it's something we'll be disappointed with.

"We turned over too many balls in the tackle, and that's our fault. The tackle is the opposition's responsibility, but holding onto the ball is ours when we have it, and we coughed up too many balls in the tackle."

I don't think we worked quite hard enough today. Kiely says Limerick must improve

Limerick finally have a shot to avenge their 2019 defeat to Kilkenny. But Kiely insists that game three years ago is not relevant:

"We can't change the past, by God we can influence the future.

"We'll be going after our preparation to make sure that we're the best team we can be in two weeks' time. Okay, not everything we did today was at the level we would have liked it to have been. I referred to our work-rate there and there's other aspects of our game in terms of pass completion as well, we knew it wasn't quite at the level we wanted it to be so we're going to be going after that for the next 10 days to make sure it's right for the next day."

And his focus will now turn to the Cats, although as of Sunday evening he had not watched their win over Clare.

"I didn't watch it. It was irrelevant to me until we got through today so there was nothing to be gained from watching it. Better off to walk the dog," he stated.

"We'll watch it tomorrow, definitely, and maybe when I get home tonight. But not yesterday, no."

It may not have been straightforward. But Limerick are back into another All-Ireland final. And that's exactly where John Kiely wants to be.