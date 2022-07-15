All-Ireland hurling final team news: Cian Lynch not in Limerick panel to face Kilkenny

Cian Lynch is not in Limerick's 26-strong panel

Cian Lynch has been ruled out of Sunday's All-Ireland final through injury.

The two-time Hurler of the Year returned from a lengthy absence in the semi-final win over Galway.

But reports emerged during the week that he had sustained a fresh knock, and he will now miss Sunday's meeting with Kilkenny.

John Kiely has named an unchanged starting team from the side that defeated the Tribesmen two weeks ago.

Peter Casey, the 2021 All-Star, remains on the bench, having made his first appearance of the year a fortnight ago. The one change in the 26-man panel is Barry Murphy coming onto the bench in place of the injured Lynch.

Meanwhile, Brian Cody has kept faith with the team that defeated Clare.

There are a host of positional switches on the teamsheet, but no change in personnel.

The Cats have made one alteration to the bench, with Conor Fogarty replacing Darragh Corcoran.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; William O'Donoghue, Darragh O'Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy.

Subs: Barry Hennessy, Conor Boylan, Peter Casey, Aaron Costello, Colin Coughlan, Richie English, Robbie Hanley, Barry Murphy, Cathal O'Neill, Oisín O'Reilly, David Reidy.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Michael Carey, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan; Cian Kenny, Conor Browne; TJ Reid, Padraig Walsh, Billy Ryan; Adrian Mullen, Martin Keoghan, Eoin Cody.

Subs: Darren Brennan, Conor Delaney, David Blanchfield, James Maher, Conor Fogarty, Cillian Buckley, Alan Murphy, Walter Walsh, John Donnelly, Richie Hogan, Richie Leahy.

