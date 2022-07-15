Liam Cahill departs as Waterford senior hurling manager after three years in charge

Liam Cahill will not continue at the helm of Waterford

Liam Cahill has elected not to pursue a fourth year at the helm of the Waterford senior hurlers.

The Ballingarry man's departure comes one day after the vacancy arose for the position of Tipperary senior hurling manager, a role with which the Premier County native has been heavily linked.

Cahill turned down the opportunity to succeed Liam Sheedy 12 months ago, instead opting to remain with the Déise.

He had indicated in the aftermath of Waterford's championship exit in 2022 that he would be remaining with the Suir-siders.

"We are all very adamant that we will dust ourselves down and pick ourselves up and go again. That's what we do as players and management, and we can't wait for next December to come around and get back on the horse again, and get going," he told Spórt Iris in June.

However, it was announced on Friday afternoon that has stepped away from the Déise County after three years.

During that time, Cahill led Waterford to the 2020 All-Ireland final. After falling to Limerick at the penultimate stage in 2021, they were widely tipped for a major assault on the Liam MacCarthy Cup this summer, but they fell short in their bid to qualify from the Munster Championship round-robin.

Cahill guided his native Tipperary to U21 and U20 All-Ireland titles in 2018 and 2019 respectively

"Waterford GAA wish to announce that Liam Cahill has today informed the Waterford county board that he has decided not to take up the option of a fourth year as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team," read a statement.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Liam and all his backroom team for their tremendous work, commitment, and dedication to the Waterford senior hurling team over the past three years, which culminated in an Allianz League title in 2022 along with Munster and All-Ireland final appearances.

"Waterford GAA would like to wish Liam every success in his future endeavours.

"A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new senior hurling team management."

Meanwhile, Meath hurling boss Nick Weir has also departed his role after two years at the helm.

Watch Kilkenny vs Limerick in the All-Ireland SHC final live on Sky Sports Arena from 2:30pm Sunday.