GAA confirms Hawk-Eye will be in use for the All-Ireland Hurling Championship final between Kilkenny and Limerick

Hawk-Eye will be back in use at Croke Park this weekend

The GAA has announced that its score detection technology will be back in use for Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final.

Hawk-Eye malfunctioned in last Saturday's football semi-final between Galway and Derry, leading to it getting stood down for Dublin vs Kerry the following afternoon.

Hawk-Eye incorrectly ruled out a Shane Walsh point, which was retrospectively awarded to Galway

After tests were conducted and the problems identified - which were described as "a combination of unrelated issues, including minor hardware failures" - Hawk-Eye will return this weekend.

"The GAA can confirm that following comprehensive testing and a full review of Hawk-Eye's score detection technology in recent days, the system will be in use for Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final meeting of Kilkenny and Limerick," read a statement on Friday evening.

"The system will also be in use tomorrow (Saturday) for the LGFA semi-finals at Croke Park and the Camogie Association's quarter-finals in Thurles."

Peter Canavan and Jim McGuinness discuss the controversy

Earlier this week, Galway football manager Padraic Joyce said that "you couldn't trust" the system after it denied Shane Walsh a legitimate point during the Tribesmen's win over Derry.

"You couldn't trust it after Saturday, what happened with Shane Walsh's 45," he said.

"That's something for Croke Park to worry about.

"Croke Park are the governing body. They look after this stuff and we have to trust it."

