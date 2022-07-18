Cian Lynch played his part for Limerick on All-Ireland final week despite cruel injury blow

Lynch watched the All-Ireland final from the stands after sustaining an unfortunate injury

Cian Lynch had no luck with injuries in recent months.

The 2018 and 2021 Hurler of the Year sustained a hamstring injury in the Munster Championship meeting with Waterford, ruling him out for the majority of the summer.

He returned as a second-half substitute in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway. But, seven days out from the decider, another twist of bad luck arrived.

Lynch (right) lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup with Declan Hannon (left).

Nonetheless, he had a role to play, and the Patrickswell man spoke to the group on Friday night.

"Ciano's message was simple: 'Go out and enjoy it'. That's what he always says," said Limerick defender Barry Nash.

"He speaks about enjoyment the whole time. That's what we did today. We worked hard, won the game, but we enjoyed every second of it."

Highlights of Limerick's enthralling victory over Kilkenny

Lynch remained positive despite his misfortune.

"Yeah, he spoke to the group, finished off our piece on Friday night. He's involved in everything we do; he's our vice-captain so he's there always, at all times, and the boys are all there for him as well obviously," said Treaty boss John Kiely.

"It's hugely disappointing for him to have had the season he's had - sent off in the Fitzgibbon Cup final, tears his hamstring badly, misses 10 weeks, comes back, does all the rehab, gets himself back in a position to play in an All-Ireland final having had the year he had, and for him to experience an absolutely freak injury in training seven days out... you're not going to be racing down the road into a bookies when you have that kind of luck for yourselves!

"So listen, it was heart-breaking for him, everybody was so disappointed for him. But being the man he was, he absolutely committed to everything we did all week, and the boys committed to making sure that they weren't going to let him be the reason that people might say, 'That's why you lost that final'."

It was a difficult year for the Treaty star

And it was a case of 'next man up'.

"Ciano is a massive leader," said Nash. "The best hurler in the country in my opinion. It was obviously hard to see him go down. But as John always says, 'next man up'. That's when someone has to take their opportunity. That's what we do every time whenever someone goes down.

"I remember when Mike Casey went down in the full-back line. And Dan [Morrissey] had to come back, it was just Dan's job, he had to go back there. Kyle [Hayes] had to come back half-back. That's what we had to do. It's next man up. We've just got to get on with it when lads get injuries. You can't stop them getting injuries. It happens. So we just had to get on with it."