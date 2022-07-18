Liam Cahill confirmed as Tipperary senior hurling manager days after Waterford departure

Liam Cahill is returning to his native county

Liam Cahill has been announced as Tipperary senior hurling manager on a three-year term.

The Ballingarry native's appointment comes in the wake of a busy few days on the managerial merry-go-round. Cahill departed Waterford after three years at the helm, one day after Colm Bonnar was 'relieved of his duties' by the Tipperary county board.

Cahill guided the Premier County to All-Ireland titles at the U21 and U20 grades in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Cahill oversaw significant success in the underage grades

"After managing the Tipperary underage teams to success in the past, it is a huge honour for myself, my family and my club to be appointed the Tipperary senior hurling manager," he said.

"I look forward to the challenges that lie ahead and will commence the assembly of my backroom team in the coming weeks."

Cahill will be joined on the management team by Mikey Bevans, with whom he worked in both Tipperary and Waterford in the past.

The announcement is the latest high-profile hurling management appointment this year, following Pat Ryan taking the reins in Cork. There currently remains vacancies in Dublin, Waterford and Laois.