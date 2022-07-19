Hurling team of the year for 2022: Jamesie O'Connor picks his All-Stars selection

Diarmaid Byrnes is the front-runner to be named Hurler of the Year

Another championship season in the books, and what a year it was.

Goalkeeper: Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Both goalkeepers in the final had fine seasons. For me, Quaid's consistency and calmness under pressure edges him ahead of Eoin Murphy.

His distribution sets him apart. The puck-outs are phenomenal, and he gives every advantage to his teammates. The Effin man is getting better with age.

Nickie Quaid's distribution set him apart

Full-back line: Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Barry Nash (Limerick)

There were several contenders for the number three jersey. Daithí Burke was back to his best, Mike Casey was rock solid, while Conor Cleary did a lot of things right. But Huw Lawlor was immense all summer. Aaron Gillane got a lot of quality ball in the All-Ireland final, but the O'Loughlin Gaels man was right there with him, spoiling everything.

He got to grips with Conor Whelan and Peter Duggan also, and has grown into the position.

As for the corner-back positions, three into two won't go. Seán Finn, Barry Nash and Mikey Butler all had stellar years.

Nash is nailed on. He is outstanding going forward. Every pass he gives goes to hand, and he answered all the questions asked of him defensively too.

On the other side, Butler had a great campaign, and did an unbelievable job on Tony Kelly.

Finn has been the best corner-back in the game for the last five years. He's been so strong physically, he's got pace. He's the fire-man in the Limerick defence. But he just misses out here. It's likely Finn will get the All-Star, but I'm going to go for Butler.

Jack Grealish and Paul Flanagan are worth mentions too.

Lawlor has been a colossus in defence

Half-back line: Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Padraic Mannion (Galway)

Byrnes is my hurler of the year. His performance levels never dropped. His free-taking was something else, and very little was scored against him from open play.

Hannon has had his critics over the years, but he was phenomenal on the biggest stage. Going back to the Munster final, to take on that shot that we all thought was the winner. That's what you want in your leaders, and he saved his best for the All-Ireland final.

On the other wing, I'll go with Padraic Mannion. A guy that really produced it every day he went out for Galway.

Ciarán Joyce, Dan Morrissey, Diarmuid Ryan and John Conlon all deserve praise for their seasons too.

Pádraic Mannion had a fine year

Midfield: David McInerney (Clare), Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

I'm going to use an artistic licence here, and am putting David McInerney in midfield. Both McInerney and David Fitzgerald had fantastic years for the Banner.

McInerney for me was one of the standout players for Clare.

Mullen meanwhile is back to his best. He delivered in big games, and scored 0-28 from open play across the season.

I don't think it was Will O'Donoghue's best season, but he was excellent against the Cats. He is one of those players you will miss when he's gone, given all those hits he puts in, the tackles he makes.

Mullen starred for Kilkenny all year

Half-forward line: Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Shane O'Donnell (Clare)

Hegarty produced big-time in the final with 1-5 from play. He scored possibly goal of the season in the Munster final. But was that surpassed by his strike on Sunday?

He has been a marked man every day he has gone out. He was tracked and fouled, but he just gets on with it. His performance on Sunday was one for the ages.

TJ Reid. What can you say? When Kilkenny were struggling, he was the guy who was winning the dirty ball, catching high ones, giving out passes, winning frees, and he nailed every one of them. There was pressure in each one of those.

He had a slow start coming back from his break, but he went from strength to strength from the Dublin match onwards.

On the other wing, I'm going for Shane O'Donnell. There were question marks whether we would see him play for Clare ever again. But he was unbelievable.

He had a really great year. Even in the semi-final when so many players were below-par, he kept fighting.

O'Donnell displayed stunning form upon his return from injury

Full-forward line: Tony Kelly (Clare), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Conor Whelan (Galway)

Tony Kelly will be disappointed with how he played against Kilkenny. He had surgery on his ankle at the start of the year. We all wondered if he could get back to his best after that. He did that and more, and was magical in the Munster final.

His line-ball in the provincial decider was the moment of the year.

Aaron Gillane didn't have the finest of days in the final. But with Cian Lynch out, his clubmate assumed the responsibility throughout the summer.

Gillane led the line for Limerick

I've agonised over the final spot, and have finally settled on Conor Whelan. After he suffered a hamstring injury against Wexford, Galway clearly missed him.

But when he came back, he was brilliant. He led the charge in the win over Cork, which was a huge game for the Tribesmen.

Lee Chin also had some fine showings this year. I also left out Kyle Hayes, who is perhaps a victim of the standards he has set in recent years. And he didn't quite hit those heights in 2022.