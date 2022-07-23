Brian Cody steps down as Kilkenny senior hurling manager after 24 years in charge of the Cats

It is the end of an era on Nore-side

Brian Cody has stepped down as manager of the Kilkenny senior hurling team.

After taking over from Kevin Fennelly following the 1998 season, the James Stephens club man was in charge for 24 seasons. During that time, he remarkably led them to 17 All-Ireland finals, winning 11 titles.

He also guided the Nore-siders to 18 Leinster titles, and 10 National League crowns during his reign.

Brian Cody led Kilkenny to unprecedented heights

The news of Cody's resignation was announced on Saturday afternoon.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

His final game in charge came in last Sunday's decider loss to Limerick, after which he spoke of his pride in the Cats.

He said: "We were playing the All Ireland champions, according to most people's predictions we weren't at the level we needed to be to even have a chance in an All Ireland final, but I think our players just deserve fantastic admiration for the way they fought it out," he said, after Kilkenny pushed the Treaty all the way at Croke Park.

"It was just a great battle. We are hugely disappointed, all of the players are, but I just have huge pride in the way they performed."

Cody's achievements on the sideline see him go down as the most decorated manager in the history of the GAA.

Focus will now turn to a successor, and there will be no shortage of high-profile candidates, after numerous multiple All-Ireland winning players under Cody have entered management in recent years.