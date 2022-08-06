Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke dies aged 24 after being taken ill during game

Dillon Quirke has passed away at the age of 24 after collapsing during a game

Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke has passed away at the age of 24 after being taken ill during a game.

Quirke was playing for his club Clonoulty Rossmore during their County Senior Hurling Championship match against Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The game was abandoned after Quirke was taken from the field and rushed to hospital, with news of his death coming later that evening.

As a mark of respect, Tipperary GAA have called off all games due to take place in the County Hurling Championships this weekend.

A Tipperary statement read: "Tipperary GAA extends its heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family.

"Also to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.

"Dillon became ill during Friday evening's County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away.

"Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening."