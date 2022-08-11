Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as Waterford senior hurling manager

Davy Fitzgerald is going back to the Deise

Davy Fitzgerald has returned to senior intercounty hurling management, as he takes charge of Waterford for the second time.

The Clare native, who has also managed the Banner County and Wexford, previously led the Deise from 2008 to 2011. During that time, he guided the side to the 2008 All-Ireland final where they lost to Kilkenny, and also steered them to the Munster title in 2010.

Since then, he has won National League, All-Ireland and Leinster titles as a manager.

Fitzgerald celebrates Waterford's 2010 Munster final win over Cork

Most recently, he worked as a coach with the Cork Camogie team, departing in the wake of Sunday's All-Ireland final defeat.

Fitzgerald succeeds Liam Cahill in the role. Waterford suffered a shock early exit from the 2022 Championship, but the reigning league champions nonetheless appear well equipped to compete next season as they bid to win their first All-Ireland title since 1959.

The Sixmilebridge man was announced by Waterford GAA on Thursday evening.

Fitzgerald worked as a coach on the Cork Camogie team in 2022

2023 will be Fitzgerald's 15th season as a senior intercounty manager. Since breaking into the Clare minor team as a goalkeeper in 1989, he has been involved in intercounty action every year.