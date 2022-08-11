Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as Waterford senior hurling manager
Waterford have secured the services of Davy Fitzgerald to manage their senior hurlers; the Clare native previously led the side for four seasons between 2008 and 2011, leading them to the 2010 Munster title
Last Updated: 11/08/22 8:50pm
Davy Fitzgerald has returned to senior intercounty hurling management, as he takes charge of Waterford for the second time.
The Clare native, who has also managed the Banner County and Wexford, previously led the Deise from 2008 to 2011. During that time, he guided the side to the 2008 All-Ireland final where they lost to Kilkenny, and also steered them to the Munster title in 2010.
Since then, he has won National League, All-Ireland and Leinster titles as a manager.
Most recently, he worked as a coach with the Cork Camogie team, departing in the wake of Sunday's All-Ireland final defeat.
Fitzgerald succeeds Liam Cahill in the role. Waterford suffered a shock early exit from the 2022 Championship, but the reigning league champions nonetheless appear well equipped to compete next season as they bid to win their first All-Ireland title since 1959.
The Sixmilebridge man was announced by Waterford GAA on Thursday evening.
2023 will be Fitzgerald's 15th season as a senior intercounty manager. Since breaking into the Clare minor team as a goalkeeper in 1989, he has been involved in intercounty action every year.