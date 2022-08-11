Meath set to appoint former Wexford and Clare coach Seoirse Bulfin as senior hurling manager

Bulfin worked with Davy Fitzgerald in both Wexford and Clare

Seoirse Bulfin is set to take over as the new Meath senior hurling manager.

Bulfin, who was the right-hand man of Davy Fitzgerald in both Clare and Wexford, is set for his first intercounty management role with the Royals.

He has nominated Steven Clynch and David Reilly as selectors.

Bulfin previously worked with the county as a selector under Nick Weir, and will take charge as they bid to bounce back from relegation in both the National League and championship next season.

He has worked with Leinster and All-Ireland winning teams

They dropped out of Division 2A and the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2022.

"The Management Committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Seoirse Bulfin be put before the County Committee for ratification as Meath senior hurling manager," read a statement on Wednesday night.

"Seoirse has nominated Steven Clynch and David Reilly as his selectors."

This follows the appointment of Colm O'Rourke as football manager in the county, as Meath GAA plan for an upturn in fortunes in both codes next year.

Elsewhere, reports continue to link Davy Fitzgerald to a return to Waterford to succeed Liam Cahill, but there has been no confirmation just yet from the Déise County.