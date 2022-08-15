Shane and Kieran Bennett moving to Australia, unavailable for Waterford in 2023

Newly-appointed Waterford senior hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald will have to plan without brothers Shane and Kieran Bennett next season, with the Ballysaggart duo moving to Australia.

Their other brother Stephen, who was a Hurler of the Year nominee in 2020, is remaining in Ireland and will be available for selection.

After managing Ferns St Aidan's to the club's first Wexford Senior Hurling Championship crown, Pat Bennett discussed the arrival of Fitzgerald as manager and confirmed his two sons are set to move down under.

Pat Bennett was a selector under Davy Fitzgerald during the Clare native's previous spell in charge

"I'm delighted - as a supporter, I'm delighted," he told the Irish Independent.

"He's a proven winner. He's got a CV better than anybody. My lads are really excited - even though there's two of them going to Australia, so it will be only Stephen left.

"But I think the players in Waterford are over the moon and delighted he's coming in. Like, he's going to bring them to a new level so they're really looking forward to it."

Ferns St Aidan's manager Pat Bennett celebrates with his team after Sunday's county final win over St Martin's

Fitzgerald took the reins following the departure of Liam Cahill, as the Clare native looks to guide the Deise to their first All-Ireland title since 1959.

However the loss of Shane and Kieran Bennett - who have been central figures for the Munster county in recent years - is an undoubted blow for the side.