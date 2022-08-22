Micheal Donoghue appointed as Dublin senior hurling manager on three-year term

Micheál Donoghue is heading to the capital

Micheal Donoghue, All-Ireland winning manager with Galway, has taken over as manager of the Dublin senior hurlers.

Across his four seasons in charge of the Tribesmen he helped the county to end a 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2017. He then guided them back to the decider 12 months later. They fell to Limerick in the 2018 final, after defending the Leinster title.

The Clarinbridge man also guided the county to National League success in 2017.

Donoghue departed in the wake of the shock 2019 championship defeat to the Dubs.

He succeeds his fellow Galwegian Mattie Kenny in his new role on a three-year deal.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Donoghue's former selectors with Galway, Francis Forde and Noel Larkin, will be part of the backroom team, while ex-Westmeath boss and Dublin native Shane O'Brien also joins the backroom team.

"We're delighted to announce the appointment of Micheál and his backroom team," said Dublin GAA chairman Mick Seavers.

"Micheál brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"We wish him and the panel all the very best and look forward to working with Micheal and his team over the coming years."

Donoghue will be tasked with guiding the Dubs back to the top

Dublin suffered a disappointing exit from the 2022 Championship. They started with three consecutive wins in the Leinster Championship, including an impressive away victory against Wexford, but defeats to Kilkenny and Galway saw them exit before the All-Ireland series.

Donoghue celebrates following the 2017 All-Ireland final win over Waterford

Donoghue will be one of five new managers in the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2023, along with Liam Cahill (Tipperary), Pat Ryan (Cork), Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford) and Derek Lyng (Kilkenny).