Micheal Donoghue takes the reins: Can the Galway native ignite Dublin hurling?

Donoghue was a surprise appointment in the capital

Seven weeks after the departure of Mattie Kenny, Dublin have their man.

Following a disappointing exit from the 2022 Championship, it was clear that the Dubs were in need of a shot in the arm. It was over to the county board to find the manager who could provide that.

There was not much noise emanating from the capital in recent weeks, with mere speculation linking several big names to the job. But as the county hurling championship kicked into gear, there was a sense that a manager needed to be in place as soon as possible.

In the background, the county board went about their business. White smoke emerged from Parnell Park on Monday morning, with the surprise announcement that the 2017 All-Ireland winning boss would be taking the reins.

Donoghue succeeds his fellow Galway man

It is an appointment that makes an abundance of sense for Dublin. Donoghue has recently delivered at the top level, dragging Galway over the line in 2017.

After losing the momentum of the Anthony Daly era, the Dublin hurlers have struggled in recent years.

But it is not a case of the small ball stagnating in the capital. Indeed, it has arguably never been stronger. Barring the county's flagship team, progress continues to be made.

Cuala's All-Ireland titles in 2017 and 2018 are testament to how the standard of club hurling in Dublin compares favourably to anywhere in the country.

Underage success continues to flow, with the Dubs reaching the U20 All-Ireland final in 2020. Meanwhile, results are beginning to emerge at schools level.

But it has not come together yet at the top level.

Is dual success realistic?

Of course, one major difference between the top level and clubs, schools and intercounty underage is that playing both codes is not viable.

Con O'Callaghan hurls for Cuala while also featuring for the club's footballers. Lee Gannon was a member of that U20 side in 2020, while also helping the Dubs reach the All-Ireland football decider in the same grade.

But when faced with a choice, the majority of the county's dual talents have opted for the big ball.

Lee Gannon joined Dessie Farrell's side, after starring for the county's underage hurling teams

One would imagine that if Eoghan O'Donnell receives a phone call from an unknown number in the coming days, he should be expecting to hear Donoghue on the other end. The Whitehall Colmcille man linked up with Dessie Farrell's panel this summer in the wake of the hurlers' elimination, but it remains to be seen which set-up he will commit to for 2023.

O'Donnell is the calibre of player that Donoghue and Co simply cannot afford to let slip through the cracks if the Dublin hurlers are to succeed in the coming years.

Retaining the services of the 2022 captain will be at the top of Donoghue's list of early objectives.

Will O'Donnell return to the hurling panel?

Across the board, the Galway native will need to make hurling a more attractive proposition for any player forced with a choice between the two codes.

Striking a balance

Dublin have fallen short in recent years due a lack of marquee forwards.

Despite a strong defensive spine, they have not possessed an attacking unit that will amass 30 points against top opposition.

Donal Burke's rise has been a welcome boost over the past three seasons, but he needs a stronger supporting cast.

Mattie Kenny trialled Chris Crummey in a forward role, but when the absence of the Lucan Sarsfields star was felt further back, he was moved to midfield.

Ronan Hayes and Eamonn Dillon have shown flashes of brilliance at times, but neither has been able to display real consistency.

The Clarinbridge man will be keeping a close eye on club action in the coming weeks, as he looks to beef up his attack.

Burke scored 0-59 across the five championship games in 2022

Backroom team

Donoghue has enlisted the services of Francis Forde and Noel Larkin, with whom he worked with Galway.

Shane O'Brien brings the native presence. The Cuala man, who managed Westmeath to the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2021, has a wealth of experience at various levels in the capital, and also takes on the role of U20 manager.

Further appointments may be made in due course, but for now it appears an astute assembly.

O'Brien managed Westmeath for two seasons

Opportunity knocks?

The first year goal for Donoghue is clear: put his own stamp on the team and qualify for the All-Ireland series.

With the National Hurling League shrinking in relevance, he can use the springtime to find a balance to the side.

But a top-three place in the Leinster Championship is essential. Kilkenny will also be entering the near with new management, and with Wexford and Galway visiting Parnell Park next summer, there is an opportunity for the Dubs in the province.

Ultimately, there will be an expectation to compete for silverware in years two and three of his reign. The county has not delivered a championship win over Munster opposition since a 2015 qualifier victory over Limerick, and that is a sign of their current standing.

At present, Dublin occupy a position behind the main contenders in the All-Ireland Championship in the pecking order, but comfortably ahead of the chasing pack of Westmeath, Antrim, Laois et al.

Donoghue knows what it takes to deliver on the senior intercounty stage. And he will be gunning to bring the good times back to Dublin hurling.