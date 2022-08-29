Club GAA round-up: Cork hurling big guns falter, Ethan Rafferty hat-trick not enough in Armagh

Midleton were stunned by Kanturk

Reigning champions Midleton are out of the Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship, following the conclusion of the group stage.

The Magpies fell to Kanturk, 2-19 to 3-15 in the final round of games, meaning they finished bottom of their group and have failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Sarsfields also exited on Lee-side, as the Glanmire outfit lost to St Finbarr's, 4-19 to 0-19. 'The Barrs' topped Group C, with Blackrock also advancing in second place.

Erin's Own have received the bye into the semi-finals, after topping Group B, with Glen Rovers also making it through.

St Finbarr's will play Douglas in the quarter-finals, Glen Rovers will face Newtownshandrum, with Blackrock taking on Imokilly.

In Dublin, both Cuala and Ballyboden St Enda's qualified for the knockout stages in Group 1. The southside giants will face off in the final round of games for top spot in the round robin and an automatic semi-final berth.

Na Fianna, who fell to 'Boden' on Saturday, will face St Oliver Plunkett for a knockout spot.

Kilmacud Crokes and St Vincent's are both through in Group 2, and will face off for top spot in two weeks' time.

St Brigid's and Lucan Sarsfields face into a must-win tie for the final knockout berth from the group.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

New Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue watches Cuala vs St Jude's on Saturday at Parnell Park

In the Waterford SHC quarter-finals. All-Ireland champions Ballygunner accounted for Fourmilewater, 1-27 to 1-15, Mount Sion defeated Lismore, 1-27 to 0-13, Roanmore overcame Abbeyside 1-22 to 2-11, while De La Salle saw off Dungarvan, 2-24 to 1-20.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In Clare, Cratloe delivered a comprehensive 2-21 to 0-14 victory over reigning champions Ballyea, 2-21 to 0-14, with both teams already assured of quarter-final spots.

Sixmilebridge sealed top spot in Group A with a 3-26 to 0-20 win over Whitegate.

Meanwhile, Clooney-Quin, Éire Óg Ennis, Inagh-Kilnamona and Wolfe Tones Shannon all progress to the last eight.

Elsewhere, Castleblayney are Monaghan senior hurling champions, after a 2-15 to 1-8 win over Carrickmacross.

Gaelic football

Templenoe are through to their first Kerry senior club final, after a 0-14 to 0-10 win over Dingle, in which Killian Spillane scored five points.

They will face Tralee side Kerins O'Rahilly's in the decider, following a 1-16 to 0-16 win against Spa after extra-time.

Spillane led the charge for Templenoe

2017 Leinster champions Moorefield have failed to reach the last eight in Kildare for the second year running, after they fell to Newbridge rivals Sarsfields, 2-11 to 0-10 in the preliminary quarter-final. 'The Sash' will take on reigning champions Naas in the last eight.

Eadestown also came through, defeating St Laurence's to set up a showdown with Clane.

In the Offaly SFC quarter-finals, Ferbane overcame Clara 2-16 to 2-15, and Edenderry prevailed against Shamrocks, 1-13 to 0-12.

In the Armagh preliminary round, Madden defeated Grange, 2-12 to 3-5, despite county goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty scoring a hat-trick from full-forward for the losers.

Ethan Rafferty, who previously played outfield for the county team, was operating in the forwards for his club

Meanwhile, All-Ireland champions Kilcoo opened their Down SFC campaign with a 2-12 to 0-4 win over Clonduff.

Mountbellew-Moylough defeated Salthill-Knocknacarra on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-14, to continue their bid to defend the Galway SFC title. Meanwhile, Corofin were defeated by Moycullen, 1-14 to 1-12.