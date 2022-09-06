Johnny Kelly named new Offaly senior hurling manager

Johnny Kelly takes the top job in Offaly

Johnny Kelly has been announced as the new manager of the Offaly senior hurlers.

Kelly, who was part of Michael Fennelly's backroom team, succeeds the Kilkenny great in the role.

Several big names were linked with the job in recent months, including a Liam Sheedy and Eamon O'Shea double act, but the Faithful County have now opted for continuity with Kelly's appointment.

"The Management Committee of Offaly GAA is pleased to recommend the appointment of Johnny Kelly as the new manager of our senior hurling team," read a statement on Monday night.

Kelly led his native Portumna to the All-Ireland Club Championship title in 2009, and guided Tipperary side Borris-Ileigh to the decider in 2020.

After Fennelly was in charge for three seasons, Kelly will hope that Offaly will make further progress under his watch as they bid to get back to hurling's top table. During Fennelly's time at the helm, they won the Christy Ring Cup, and competed in Division 1 of the National League in 2022.

The Leinster side will compete in Division 2A and in the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2023.

Kelly during the 2020 All-Ireland club final

The county also changed their football manager this intercounty off-season, with Liam Kearns replacing John Maughan.