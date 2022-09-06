Brian Barry
Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald adds Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly and Peter Queally as selectors
Davy Fitzgerald's selectors for the Waterford senior hurlers have been announced. Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly links up with the Deise, as does Peter Queally who worked with Fitzgerald during his first stint at the helm in the county
Davy Fitzgerald has added Tipperary great Eoin Kelly and Peter Queally to his Waterford senior hurling team coaching ticket.
The Mullinahone native, who is considered one of Tipp's greatest forwards, was a coach with the Premier County in recent years under Liam Sheedy, and helped them to the 2019 All-Ireland title.
He will now join up with Fitzgerald on Suir-side. The duo previously worked together in 2005, when Fitzgerald managed Kelly's LIT team to the Fitzgibbon Cup.
Meanwhile, Queally links up with the former Clare shot-stopper for a second time, having worked as a selector during Fitzgerald's first stint at the helm in the Deise County.
Queally has vast experience on the sideline, having led Passage to the Waterford SHC title in 2013 - the last club other than Ballygunner to triumph in the county, and he was in charge of Roanmore until their defeat last weekend.
He also worked with Cork side Sarsfields this year.
Since his appointment, Fitzgerald has been taking in club matches in the county.
The Waterford SHC final takes place on Sunday afternoon, as Mount Sion bid to dethrone Ballygunner.