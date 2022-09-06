Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald adds Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly and Peter Queally as selectors

Eoin Kelly was a coach with Tipperary under Liam Sheedy

Davy Fitzgerald has added Tipperary great Eoin Kelly and Peter Queally to his Waterford senior hurling team coaching ticket.

The Mullinahone native, who is considered one of Tipp's greatest forwards, was a coach with the Premier County in recent years under Liam Sheedy, and helped them to the 2019 All-Ireland title.

He will now join up with Fitzgerald on Suir-side. The duo previously worked together in 2005, when Fitzgerald managed Kelly's LIT team to the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Fitzgerald watches on during the Waterford Senior Hurling Club Championship quarter-final match between Mount Sion and Lismore at Fraher Field

Meanwhile, Queally links up with the former Clare shot-stopper for a second time, having worked as a selector during Fitzgerald's first stint at the helm in the Deise County.

Queally has vast experience on the sideline, having led Passage to the Waterford SHC title in 2013 - the last club other than Ballygunner to triumph in the county, and he was in charge of Roanmore until their defeat last weekend.

He also worked with Cork side Sarsfields this year.

Davy Fitzgerald and Peter Queally in 2008

Since his appointment, Fitzgerald has been taking in club matches in the county.

The Waterford SHC final takes place on Sunday afternoon, as Mount Sion bid to dethrone Ballygunner.