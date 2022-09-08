2022 Hurling All-Stars nominations: 12 Limerick players make shortlist as 10 counties represented

Aaron Gillane and Gearoid Hegarty celebrate the All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny

All-Ireland champions Limerick have 12 nominations for the 2022 All-Stars.

The Treaty sealed their third consecutive All-Ireland title in July, and their fourth in five seasons, with a final victory over Kilkenny.

The Cats have eight on the 45-man list, while beaten semi-finalists Galway and Clare have eight each.

Ciarán Joyce, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Robbie O'Flynn are in the mix for Cork, while Damien Reck and Lee Chin have been nominated for Wexford.

Noel McGrath (Tipperary), Dessie Hutchinson (Waterford), Donal Burke (Dublin) and Killian Doyle (Westmeath) make up the list.

Meanwhile, Diarmaid Byrnes, Barry Nash and TJ Reid have been nominated for the Hurler of the Year award.

Ciarán Joyce, Mikey Butler and Eoin Cody are in the mix for the Young Hurler of the Year gong. Cody is bidding to win the award for a third consecutive year.

"Today is a special moment for the 45 hurlers who have been successfully shortlisted for a PwC All-Star in 2022 and an achievement that will be proudly shared by their families and clubs," said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

"Seeing people back in person at matches this year added to the excitement and as always, our hurling competitions rose to the occasion with no shortage of highlights to illuminate the season.

"To be recognised for your contribution to those great games is something special as we salute the best of the best from the season, and I also want to congratulate TJ, Diarmaid and Barry for their additional honour in being nominated as PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year and to Mikey, Ciarán and Eoin nominated for PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year."

Reid enjoyed a stellar year for the Cats

PwC All-Stars Hurling Nominations 2022

Goalkeepers

Éanna Murphy (Galway)

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Seán Finn (Limerick)

Barry Nash (Limerick)

Mike Casey (Limerick)

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

Declan Hannon (Limerick)

Mikey Butler (Kilkenny)

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

Richie Reid (Kilkenny)

Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)

Paul Flanagan (Clare)

John Conlon (Clare)

Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)

David McInerney (Clare)

Daithí Burke (Galway)

Fintan Burke (Galway)

Pádraic Mannion (Galway)

Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

Damien Reck (Wexford)

Midfielders

David Fitzgerald Clare)

Ryan Taylor (Clare)

Tom Monaghan (Galway)

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

William O'Donoghue (Limerick)

Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Tom Morrissey (Limerick)

Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

Séamus Flanagan (Limerick)

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)

Conor Whelan (Galway)

Cathal Mannion (Galway)

Joseph Cooney (Galway)

Tony Kelly (Clare)

Shane O'Donnell (Clare)

Robbie O'Flynn (Cork)

Dessie Hutchinson (Waterford)

Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

Lee Chin (Wexford)

Dónal Burke (Dublin)

Killian Doyle (Westmeath)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

Barry Nash (Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

Ciarán Joyce (Cork)

Mikey Butler (Kilkenny)

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)