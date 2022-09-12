Club GAA round-up: Ballygunner reign in Waterford | Blackrock win on penalties

Ballygunner remain top dogs on Suir-side

Ballygunner have won a stunning ninth consecutive Waterford SHC title, after a hard-fought 2-11 to 0-8 win over city rivals Mount Sion in tricky conditions at Walsh Park.

Ex-Déise goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe pulled off a number of eye-catching stops, including a first-half penalty save on Austin Gleeson.

Goals from Pauric Mahony and Peter Hogan laid the foundations for the victory, as they equalled Mount Sion (1953-1961) and Erin's Own (1927-1935) in achieving nine-in-a-row.

O'Keeffe saves a penelty from Austin Gleeson

Blackrock edged Imokilly in an epic Cork PSHC quarter-final, with the Rockies eventually prevailing on penalties after it finished 2-23 to 1-26 after extra-time.

The 2020 champions will face Erin's Own in the last four.

Meanwhile, St Finbarr's continued their impressive run through to the championship with a 0-22 to 0-18 victory over Douglas.

Glen Rovers were unable to make it a clean sweep for the traditional 'big three', as they fell to Newtownshandrum on Friday night in the absence of Patrick Horgan.

Blackrock are through to the last four

In Dublin, Kilmacud Crokes and Cuala topped their groups to receive byes into the semi-finals, with wins over St Vincent's and Ballyboden St Enda's respectively.

Cuala trailed by six points in the second half, but the introduction of Con O'Callaghan from the bench swung the tie, as they prevailed 2-23 to 2-17.

Ballyboden will face Lucan Sarsfields in the quarter-finals, with St Vincent's taking on Na Fianna.

Both Cuala and Ballyboden are through

Clonoulty-Rossmore and JK Brackens came through the Tipperary SHC preliminary quarter-finals, after wins over Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Éire Óg respectively.

In Limerick, Na Piarsaigh continued their 100 per cent record in the penultimate round of group games, beating Adare 2-20 to 0-13. Meanwhile, reigning champions Patrickswell suffered their third defeat in four games, losing to Doon, 2-19 to 1-21.

In Clare, the group stages reached their conclusion. Sixmilebridge, Cratloe, Clooney Quin and Inagh-Kilnamona all came through as group winners, with Newmarket on Fergus, Ballyea, Éire Óg Ennis and Wolfe Tones Shannon progressing to the quarter-finals in second place.

In Kildare, Naas remain on course to retain their SHC crown, after beating Clane 3-20 to 0-12 in the semi-finals. The 2021 All-Ireland intermediate champions will face Maynooth in the decider, who overcame Celbridge, 0-17 to 0-15.

Meanwhile, Clonguish Gaels are Longford hurling champions, after beating Longford Slashers, 1-16 to 1-13.

Gaelic football

The Kerry County Championship got under way this weekend. Austin Stacks prevailed over Na Gaeil in an all-Tralee clash on Friday night, 0-14 to 1-8.

Kenmare Shamrocks and Dr Crokes prevailed against divisional opposition Shannon Rangers and St Kieran's, while Templenoe drew with South Kerry.

A star-studded East Kerry team eased past Kerins O'Rahilly's, 2-20 to 1-11, and there were also wins for Dingle, Feale Rangers and Mid Kerry.

Paudie Clifford of East Kerry in action against Cormac Coffey of Kerins O'Rahillys

In Laois, Portarlington will continue their bid to win a third consecutive title when they face Portlaoise in the last four. Courtwood will face O'Dempseys on the other side of the draw, after all four teams came through their quarter-finals this weekend.

The Westmeath semi-final line-up is also complete. Killucan will be against St Loman's, while Tyrrellspass will face The Downs.

Tullamore and Rhode are through to the Offaly SFC final. Tullamore defeated Edenderry, 1-14 to 0-10, while Rhode needed penalties to see off Ferbane.

In Armagh, Crossmaglen Rangers survived a stern test against Silverbridge, winning 1-19 to 2-11. Clan na Gael, Dromintee, Mullaghbawn, Killeavy, Ballmacnab, Maghery and Granemore all came through first-round encounters.

Following a dramatic conclusion to the Monaghan group stages, Clontibret and Inniskeen are through to the semi-finals, while Ballybay, Latton, Scotstown and Truagh will compete in the quarter-finals.

Glen and Slaughtneil both came through their encounters in the Derry SFC, with wins over Swatragh and Ballinderry respectively.

The Mayo group stages continued this weekend, as Westport overcame Ballintubber in a game in which Cillian O'Connor sustained a knee injury. Breaffy overcame Balla, while reigning champions Knockmore were upset by Ballina Stephenites.