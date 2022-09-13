Willie Maher announced as new Laois senior hurling manager

Maher led Dublin club Cuala to back-to-back county titles

Laois GAA has announced that Willie Maher will take over as their new senior hurling manager.

Maher succeeds Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett in the role, after his reign came to an end following relegation from the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2022. The O'Moore County had retained their Division 1 status in the National League during the springtime.

Maher, who enjoyed underage success with his native Tipperary and led them to the All-Ireland Minor Championship title in 2012, has amassed significant coaching experience on the club scene in recent years.

He guided Cuala to the 2019 and 2020 Dublin SHC titles, and coached Kilkenny outfit Bennettsbridge in recent seasons.

Maher will bid to bring the O'Moore County back to the Liam MacCarthy Cup

Laois announced the news on Monday night.

"Laois GAA are delighted to announce that Willie Maher's name was submitted to the Laois GAA Executive by the hurling selection committee tonight for the position of senior hurling manager and was ratified accordingly," read a statement.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent is reporting that Waterford legend Dan Shanahan will come on board as a selector. The duo worked together on Derek McGrath's backroom team with the Déise in 2014, and also with Bennettsbridge.

Shanahan retired from club action after 30 years player senior hurling last week

Maher's appointment completes a busy intercounty off-season of managerial change in hurling.

Of the 16 teams that competed in the Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cups in 2022, eight now have a new manager in place for next season.