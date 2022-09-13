Hurling's new intercounty managers for 2023: The big appointments after a hectic off-season of changes

Laois' announcement that Willie Maher will be their senior hurling manager for 2023 completes the slate for next season and the merry-go-round has ground to a halt.

From the 17 teams that competed in the Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cups in 2022, eight have changed management, and all top-tier counties now have their houses in order for the new season.

The 2023 intercounty season will have a host of new faces on the sidelines.

Liam Cahill (Tipperary)

After rejecting his native county's advances following the 2021 season, Cahill elected to stay with Waterford for another year. He led the Déise to an impressive National League success, but it quickly unravelled for the team in the Munster Championship.

The Premier County also endured a disappointing summer, and 2022 was widely deemed a lost year for both Cahill and Tipp following their pre-season crossroads.

The Ballingarry man now takes the reins with the Blue and Gold at a low ebb. Although they are already hampered by injuries ahead of the new year, Tipp will be looking to bounce back, and Cahill knows the county's young talent inside-out, having steered them to U21 and U20 All-Ireland titles in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

After they lost their four Munster Championship matches by a combined 31 points this year, it would appear the only way is up for Tipp.

Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford)

Cahill's departure from the Déise paves the way for a return of Davy Fitzgerald on Suir-side.

The charismatic Clare-man previously led them to the All-Ireland final in 2008, and secured the county's last provincial success in 2010. In the interim, he has taken charge of Clare and Wexford, winning All-Ireland, National League and Leinster titles.

The reunion comes as Waterford seek a spark. It is widely accepted that this is a panel with all the tools required to challenge for the Liam MacCarthy Cup. The onus is on Fitzgerald to put it all together.

Davy Fitz returns to the Déise

Pat Ryan (Cork)

Kieran Kingston's tenure came to an end on Lee-side after an All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway.

The Rebels are not yet the finished article, but they continue to gather necessary components. Ciarán Joyce filling the centre-back position means that 2022 could be deemed a fruitful campaign in the long run.

More will be needed, and Ryan will know how to harness the county's young talent, having guided them to successive U20 titles in recent years.

The Munster Championship will be a bear pit in 2023, and Cork will need to be ready.

Derek Lyng (Kilkenny)

With Brian Cody's tenure over after 24 seasons at the helm, the responsibility now falls on Derek Lyng.

As follow-up acts go, they don't get any more daunting than this. Cody won 11 All-Ireland titles and 18 Leinster crowns. Not only that, but he left the side in impeccable shape, his final act coming in his young team pushing Limerick all the way in the All-Ireland final.

It is now over to his former midfield lieutenant Lyng to steer the ship. Kilkenny are well-placed to challenge once more in 2023, and after Lyng guided the Nore-siders to the U20 All-Ireland title in 2022, he will be looking to blood even more talent into the senior ranks.

With the Leinster Championship more forgiving than Munster, Lyng will have time throughout the league and provincial round-robin to find a winning formula.

Kilkenny pushed Limerick all the way in an absorbing All-Ireland final in July

Micheál Donoghue (Dublin)

Perhaps the most intriguing off-season appointment has been Micheál Donoghue in Dublin.

The 2017 All-Ireland winning boss with Galway takes charge with the Sky Blues in need of inspiration. After their 2022 campaign badly died out despite a promising start featuring an away win over Wexford, there are question marks surrounding the Dubs.

Donoghue will know there is a need to boost the team's attacking options, with the side lacking a real scoring threat outside of Donal Burke. He will be keeping a close eye on the conclusion of the county championship in the coming weeks.

The capital side will be one to watch during the National League, as Donoghue looks to put his stamp on the outfit.

Donoghue was a surprise appointment

Johnny Kelly (Offaly)

After reports in recent weeks that the Faithful County were lining up a double-act of Liam Sheedy and Eamon O'Shea, it eventually emerged that Johnny Kelly would instead be elevated to the position of manager.

The Portumna native worked with the county under Michael Fennelly, so knows this panel well. After a promising 2021 season, the Offaly senior hurlers were given a dose of reality this year, as they were sent packing from Division 1 in the league and failed to mount a title challenge in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Nonetheless, momentum was still gathered after the county's minor team reached the All-Ireland final. Kelly's remit will be to get Offaly back competing at the top level.

Willie Maher (Laois)

Maher, who was linked with the Tipperary job in 2018 before Liam Sheedy returned to the role, gets his first crack at senior intercounty management.

The Premier native has significant experience in the club game, led Tipp to the 2012 All-Ireland minor title, and was a member of Derek McGrath's Waterford management ticket in 2014.

The Joe McDonagh Cup title should be an immediate priority for Maher in the O'Moore County.

Maher succeeds Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett

Further down the divisions, former Clare and Wexford selector Seoirse Bulfin takes charge of Meath, Paul McCormack will manage Louth, Ollie Bellew will be in charge of Cavan, while Mayo are among the counties with a vacancy to fill.