Club GAA round-up: St Finbarr's and Blackrock set up Cork hurling final | Kilcoo survive on penalties

Conor Cahalane of St Finbarr's in action against Newtownshandrum

Traditional rivals St Finbarr's and Blackrock will meet in the Cork hurling final for the first time since 1982.

The two southside city clubs, who have won 58 titles between them, came through their respective semi-finals on Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

1-10 from Ben Cunningham, son of manager Ger, propelled 'The Barrs' to a 2-25 to 0-20 win over 14-man Newtownshandrum, as the Togher club reached their first decider since 1993.

'The Rockies' returned to the final thanks to a 3-21 to 0-21 victory over Erins Own.

St Finbarr's manager Ger Cunningham celebrates with his son, Ben

Following the Tipperary SHC quarter-finals, Kilruane MacDonaghs will face Upperchurch Drombane in the last four. Meanwhile, Drom-Inch held off a late Loughmore-Castleiney fightback to set up a showdown with Kiladangan, who ended Clonoulty-Rossmore's campaign.

In Kilkenny, Dicksboro were too strong for Mullinavat in the quarter-finals. They will face James Stephens in the last four, who overcame Bennettsbridge. Tullaroan will play the winners of Clara-Ballyhale Shamrocks, which was postponed this weekend due to a bereavement.

Cratloe, Sixmilebridge, Ballyea and Éire Óg Ennis all came through their respective Clare SHC quarter-finals.

Séamus Callanan and Drom-Inch are into the last four

In Dublin, Na Fianna overcame St Vincent's to set up a semi-final meeting with Cuala. Meanwhile, Kilmacud Crokes will face Ballyboden St Enda's, who saw off 2022 league winners Lucan Sarsfields.

Elsewhere, last year's All-Ireland intermediate champions Naas defended the Kildare SHC title, defeating Maynooth. Naas will now compete in the Leinster Senior Championship.

Slaughtneil made it 10-in-a-row in Derry, with a 2-18 to 1-8 final victory over Kevin Lynch's.

Bray Emmets and Glenealy will meet again in the Wicklow final, after it finished 0-16 apiece.

Slaughtneil continued their dominance in Derry

Gaelic football

Reigning All-Ireland champions Kilcoo survived a penalty shootout against Clonduff to make it into the last four of the Down SFC. Elsewhere in the Mourne County, Loughinisland overcame Castlewellan, while Mayobridge saw off Carryduff.

In the Armagh SFC quarter-finals, Crossmaglen Rangers defeated Dromintee, 1-15 to 1-5, Killeavy edged Clan na Gael, 2-11 to 0-16, Maghery prevailed against Ballymacnab, 0-15 to -14, while Granemore trumped Mullaghbawn, 1-9 to 0-8.

In the sole county football final of the weekend, Rhode regained the Offaly SFC title. Niall McNamee kicked the winning point in a 1-9 to 0-11 victory over 2021 winners Tullamore.

Rhode captains Darren Garry and Niall McNamee lift the trophy

In Kildare, Clane overcame Athy in the semi-final, 1-12 to 1-8. They will bid to thwart Naas' double attempt in the decider.

Naomh Conaill edged Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal SFC semi-final, 0-13 to 1-8. The other semi-final, Kilcar vs St Eunan's, was postponed.

The Mayo SFC group stages concluded, with a mouthwatering quarter-final line-up in store. Breaffy and Ballintubber will face off, Castlebar Mitchels will be up against Knockmore, Garrymore will take on Westport, while it's Ballina Stephenites vs Clarmorris in the other match-up.

Several other finals have also been set following the weekend's action.

Cargin and St Mary's Aghagallon will contest the Antrim showpiece, St Loman's will be up against The Downs in Westmeath, Tinryland and Palatine will face off in Carlow, Colmcille will take on Mullinalaghta in Longford, it's St Mary's, Ardee vs Newtown Blues in Louth, while Portarlington will bid to defend their Laois crown against O'Dempsey's.