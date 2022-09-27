Davy Fitzgerald: Diagnosing Waterford's 2022 campaign, recruiting Eoin Kelly and taking on Limerick

Davy Fitzgerald was speaking at the launch of Londis’ sponsorship of Ireland’s Fittest Family

Davy Fitzgerald is back in senior intercounty hurling management, as he returns to Waterford gunning to deliver their first All-Ireland title since 1959.

He laid his cards on the table when asked to outline his goals for the coming years.

"Myself and my management team...have to be able to put Waterford in a position where they're competing to win Munster or the All-Ireland," he said

"We have to be in a position over the next two or three years to be within a genuine chance, a genuine chance of winning Munster and the All-Ireland. And I don't mean a token gesture [of] being there. We have to be right there.

"That's what I'd expect over the next year, or two, or three. We have to have a genuine chance. If there isn't I won't be here after year three. That's for definite. I have to be right there."

Fitzgerald was seen taking in Waterford club games in recent weeks

Correcting the shortcomings of 2022

The Déise came into this year's championship with many tipping them to dethrone Limerick, after a stunning National League triumph.

But they failed to bring that form into the championship, making a tame exit in Munster.

Fitzgerald is in the process of conducting his post-mortem.

"Everybody recognises that and everybody has their ideas [why it happened]," he said.

"Some people say they trained too hard coming into it or maybe they went too hard in the league. I'm not exactly sure yet. I'm in the middle of trying to meet the players, talk to the players, just to get their feedback and see what did go wrong.

"I'll need to examine exactly what they did last year. Because their league final performance was very good. They were really competitive and they looked like a team that were coming. But yet their shirt buttons weren't seen in Munster.

"A concern for me is that I think they have only won two of their last 15 Munster Championship games.

"That is a concern that we're not performing in the Munster Championship. That is something that we're going to have to try and be better at and I'm going to look into.

"The Munster Championship, I'm kind of excited. I haven't been there for a while. It's going back into the firing line. Our first match is against Limerick in Walsh Park. Our second match is against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Our third match is against Clare in Walsh Park. And our fourth match is against Tipp (in Semple Stadium). My God, I actually feel nervous thinking about it. Those games are going to be incredible."



'Eoin Kelly is a winner'

Fitzgerald made a splash weeks into his new role, with the announcement that Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly is coming on-board as a selector.

For the Clare native, recruiting the Premier great was a no-brainer.

"Eoin Kelly was my captain in LIT when we won our first Fitzgibbon [Cup]. I know from that and playing against him what Eoin brings," he said.

Kelly recently worked as a selector with Tipperary under Liam Sheedy

"Eoin as a player was one of the best I have ever come across. His talent was incredible but his commitment to the team, his desire to win, he's a winner. Eoin Kelly is a winner.

"I know Eoin is Tipp to the core but as I said to him 'I'm a massive Clare man'. People will say 'Davy, you have been in Waterford, Wexford'. Yeah but I played for Clare for 18 years, Eoin played for 15,16. He was involved in the backroom. He has over 20 years given to Tipp at the top level.

"But that doesn't mean we should sit on the shelf and do nothing. If the opportunity arises, why not be in the ball game?

"I think we have given so much to our counties. A time might come where you give it again. But I'm delighted to have a man of his vision and talent coming on board with us. I think a lot of these Waterford lads will appreciate what Eoin Kelly brings to the table from a player point of view."

O'Keeffe set for Déise return?

Stephen O'Keeffe, who walked away from intercounty hurling before the 2021 season, has put in starring displays for Ballygunner as they sealed a ninth consecutive county title this year.

At 31, it is clear O'Keeffe is still one of the best goalkeepers in the game. But could Fitzgerald coax him back into the county panel?

"The big thing here is we're looking at everyone and anyone in the Waterford Championship. Stephen was exceptional in the county final. He was top class," the Sixmilebridge man said.

"We are lucky in Waterford that with Shaun [O'Brien] and Billy [Nolan] that was there last year. Would you like a Stephen O'Keeffe? Of course you would, to make things even better again. You'd want to be stupid not to.

"But I think it's important that we give Stephen that bit of time to do what he has to with Ballygunner, and have the chat and things like that. But definitely, any player that can enhance Waterford's chances of winning or making more competition within the panel, certainly I would want to be crazy not to look at that."

O'Keeffe saves a penalty from Austin Gleeson during the Waterford SHC final

That policy could extend to others like Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan. The duo were deemed surplus to requirements by Liam Cahill, but many feel they still have something to offer the county team.

"It will be the players we as a management think can offer the most to Waterford going forward," Fitzgerald continued.

"That is what we look at. We will look at the players we think. I can't tell you we are going to get that right. All I can tell you is I've gone to almost 15, 16, 17 matches. I know my selectors, management team were at the same. We will give ourselves the best chance we can of being successful. We will look at the players we think can help Waterford going forward. I mean that genuinely.

"It doesn't matter what previous management did or didn't do. If we think there is someone who can add value to this we will look at it. That is for definite."

Taking on the All-Ireland champs

And he knows that ultimately, if Waterford are to be successful and achieve their first All-Ireland success since 1959, they will likely have to defeat Limerick.

"I'm sure there is a number of managers who think they have ideas to beat Limerick too. Yet nobody has beaten Limerick," he said.

"You have to be impressed with Limerick. There were a few times this year they were put to the pin of their collar and they still did the business. They are the team to beat.

"The thing I like about Limerick is the way they handle themselves. They handle themselves unreal. They are a real family unit. They have a specific way of playing which is great.

"It is up to us to come up with one or two ideas. I don't know if those ideas will work, maybe they will or maybe they won't. There are certainly one or two things you want to try. The last thing I think you should do is play Limerick at Limerick's game. If you do that, you are going to lose."