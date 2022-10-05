Camogie All Stars nominations: All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead way with 11 players on shortlist

Denise Gaule celebrates her match-winning free in the All-Ireland final

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead the way with 11 nominations for the 2022 Camogie All Stars team.

The 36-strong shortlist was announced on Wednesday, with 11 representatives from the Cats.

Finalists Cork have 10 on the side, while semi-finalists Waterford and Galway have seven and five respectively.

Dublin (2) and Limerick (1) are also represented on the side.

The nominations for the Manager of the Year award have also been announced: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim) and Cathal Murray (Galway).

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Saturday, November 26.

Cork have 10 players nominated

"2022 was an exceptional display of athleticism, skill, hard work and determination from all players," said Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin.

"I want to congratulate those who have been chosen among this distinguished list of nominees for the PwC Camogie All-Stars and celebrate their individual performances, that contributed greatly in what was a tremendous showcase of our game from start to finish."

PwC Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022

Goalkeeper

Amy Lee (Cork)

Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Brianna O' Regan (Waterford)

Corner-back

Libby Coppinger (Cork)

Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny)

Shauna Healy (Galway)

Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)

Full-back

Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Iona Heffernan (Waterford)

Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Half-back

Laura Hayes (Cork)

Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)

Orla Hickey (Waterford)

Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Centre-back

Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)

Laura Treacy (Cork)

Roisin Black (Galway)

Midfield

Aoife Donohue (Galway)

Ashling Thompson (Cork)

Hannah Looney (Cork)

Katie Power (Kilkenny)

Lorraine Bray (Waterford)

Half-forward

Abby Flynn (Waterford)

Caoimhe Costello (Limerick)

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)

Centre-forward

Aisling Maher (Dublin)

Beth Carton (Waterford)

Fiona Keating (Cork)

Corner-forward

Aisling O' Neill (Dublin)

Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)

Katriona Mackey (Cork)

Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full-forward

Ailish O' Reilly (Galway)

Amy O' Connor (Cork)

Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year

Brian Dowling (Kilkenny)

Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim)

Cathal Murray (Galway)