Camogie All Stars nominations: All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead way with 11 players on shortlist
Six counties are represented in the PwC Camogie All-Stars nominations. All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead the way with 11, while Cork (10), Waterford (7), Galway (5), Dublin (2) and Limerick (1) are also featured
Last Updated: 05/10/22 11:58am
All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead the way with 11 nominations for the 2022 Camogie All Stars team.
The 36-strong shortlist was announced on Wednesday, with 11 representatives from the Cats.
Finalists Cork have 10 on the side, while semi-finalists Waterford and Galway have seven and five respectively.
Dublin (2) and Limerick (1) are also represented on the side.
The nominations for the Manager of the Year award have also been announced: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim) and Cathal Murray (Galway).
The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Saturday, November 26.
"2022 was an exceptional display of athleticism, skill, hard work and determination from all players," said Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin.
"I want to congratulate those who have been chosen among this distinguished list of nominees for the PwC Camogie All-Stars and celebrate their individual performances, that contributed greatly in what was a tremendous showcase of our game from start to finish."
PwC Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022
Goalkeeper
Amy Lee (Cork)
Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)
Brianna O' Regan (Waterford)
Corner-back
Libby Coppinger (Cork)
Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny)
Shauna Healy (Galway)
Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)
Full-back
Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)
Iona Heffernan (Waterford)
Sarah Dervan (Galway)
Half-back
Laura Hayes (Cork)
Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)
Orla Hickey (Waterford)
Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)
Centre-back
Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)
Laura Treacy (Cork)
Roisin Black (Galway)
Midfield
Aoife Donohue (Galway)
Ashling Thompson (Cork)
Hannah Looney (Cork)
Katie Power (Kilkenny)
Lorraine Bray (Waterford)
Half-forward
Abby Flynn (Waterford)
Caoimhe Costello (Limerick)
Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)
Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)
Centre-forward
Aisling Maher (Dublin)
Beth Carton (Waterford)
Fiona Keating (Cork)
Corner-forward
Aisling O' Neill (Dublin)
Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)
Katriona Mackey (Cork)
Niamh Rockett (Waterford)
Full-forward
Ailish O' Reilly (Galway)
Amy O' Connor (Cork)
Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)
Manager of the Year
Brian Dowling (Kilkenny)
Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim)
Cathal Murray (Galway)